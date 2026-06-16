TRNSMT Festival Returns with World Cup Twist and Star-Studded Lineup

Scotland's biggest music festival TRNSMT moves to June, featuring headliners Richard Ashcroft, Kasabian, and Lewis Capaldi, and a special screening of Scotland's World Cup match.

Scotland's biggest music festival TRNSMT is back on Glasgow Green, returning for its annual three-day event with a fresh twist. This year, the festival is scheduled earlier than usual, running from 19 to 21 June instead of the traditional mid-July slot.

The change is partly due to the World Cup, as the first night of the festival coincides with Scotland's match against Morocco in Boston. Organizers have adapted by moving up set times and will screen the game live on the main stage after the headline performance. The festival director Geoff Ellis noted that TRNSMT is always evolving, aiming to give fans, artists, and the city the best possible experience.

Despite some community concerns about noise and extended curfews due to the match screening, Glasgow City Council's licensing committee approved the plan. The musical lineup is as diverse as ever, with headliners spanning rock, pop, and indie. Friday night sees former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft topping the bill, delivering a set heavy on classics like Bittersweet Symphony. Ashcroft performed at the OVO Hydro earlier this year and has been drawing crowds with his nostalgic anthems.

Saturday is headlined by Leicester band Kasabian, who last played TRNSMT nearly a decade ago. Since the departure of original frontman Tom Meighan after an assault conviction, guitarist Serge Pizzorno has taken over as lead vocalist. The band's ninth album, Act III, is due for release next month, and fans can expect a high-energy performance. Sunday's emotional peak comes from Lewis Capaldi, who has been taking a break from touring but returned to the stage last year.

His set will likely include chart-topping hits like Someone You Loved, mixed with his trademark comedic banter, closing the festival on a heartfelt note. Beyond the headliners, the lineup is packed with notable acts across multiple stages. Nile Rodgers and Chic will kick off Friday afternoon with their infectious funk anthems. Indie band Wolf Alice, fronted by Ellie Rowsell, could arguably headline in their own right after a successful arena tour.

Fife favourites the Beta Band reunite after more than 20 years, performing on the King Tut's Stage alongside rising Irish rock band Newdad. Scottish staples like The Snuts and The Fratellis are sure to draw huge crowds on Saturday, sharing the bill with the art-rock of The Last Dinner Party and former The View frontman Kyle Falconer.

Smaller stages offer a treasure trove of discoveries: soulful dance from Clementine Douglas, poetry and punk from Big Special, and Irish superstar CMAT, known as the Dunboyne Diana. BBC Introducing star Jacob Alon, former Little Mix singer Perrie, and Manchester indie band Westside Cowboy are also worth watching. A unique moment comes from Scottish singer Cammy Barnes, who will both open the main stage on Friday and later perform Flower of Scotland before the World Cup screening.

The festival features five stages: Main Stage, King Tut's Stage, BBC Introducing stage, Boogie Stage (dedicated to DJs), and Hangout (for over-18s with acoustic sets and comedy). Last year's event saw sweltering heat, but this year's earlier dates may offer milder weather. With a mix of established stars and emerging talent, TRNSMT 2025 promises a memorable weekend for music lovers and football fans alike





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