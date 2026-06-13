Trooping the Colour: A Family Celebration

The British royal family's most colourful event, Trooping the Colour, is a ceremonial celebration of the monarch's birthday. It's a tradition that dates back to 1748 and features a spectacular procession through central London, a military flypast, and the debut of royal children. The event has also served as a time for the spouses of royals to make their debuts on the balcony, once they have married into The Firm. But it's still a cherished tradition for the royal family and the nation.

The monarch's official birthday always takes place in June and the special celebrations hold a lot of history. The event, known as Trooping the Colour, is one of the royal family 's most colourful events in the diary.

It takes place on Saturday 13 June. The men don traditional military uniform, the royal carriages are dusted off and polished for a spectacular procession through central London, and the Royal Air Force put on an unrivalled jaw-dropping aerial display over Buckingham Palace. At the heart of Trooping the Colour is a family celebrating the monarch's birthday. So it's also an opportunity to see the royals at their most convivial.

Beyond the traditional grandeur of the event, some of the most memorable moments are seeing the royal children make their debuts. Princess Charlotte's first appearance in 2016 was a highlight, constantly sticking her hand in her mouth, prompting royal watchers to comment that she must be teething. Prince Louis' first attendance when he was almost two, adorably dressed in the same blue outfit that his dad William wore at his first Trooping back in 1984, is also a cherished memory.

And who can forget the debut of spouses of royals on the balcony, once they have married into The Firm. Family members like Prince William and Kate Middleton have all experienced what it's like to stand in front of thousands of cheering well-wishers lining the Mall and to watch the military flypast roar overhead. Since King Charles' reign, however, the balcony appearance has been a little sparse in keeping with the King's policy of maintaining a slimmed-down monarchy.

In previous years, we'd see the entire royal family on the balcony, but now it's mostly the immediate family of King Charles. The only children alongside him were the Waleses, although five-year-old Louis didn't fail to entertain with his over-the-top hand gestures and his amusing facial expressions. He also couldn't help hide his disgust as he rode in an open carriage with his siblings and mother Kate, covering his nose at the smell of the horses. Kids!

So what exactly is Trooping the Colour? Put simply, it's a ceremonial event that takes place in June, to officially celebrate the monarch's birthday. It's a tradition that started in 1748 and became an annual event in 1760 during King George III's reign. Fast forward a few centuries and King Edward VII decided to keep Trooping in the typically warmer months of May or June, despite being born on a chilly November day.

It's a tradition that has remained due to the vagaries of British weather and the late Queen Elizabeth II, who had an April birthday, always chose to officially celebrate her birthday parade in June. November-born King Charles does the same. For those who are not au fait with military jargon, 'colours' (in other words, standards, flags, or guidons), were once used on the battlefield as a point for rallying troops. They display the battle honours of a regiment.

'Troop' basically means 'to slowly carry'. So at Trooping the Colour, a regiment will typically do a slow march, displaying their flags for the ranks and the monarch to see. Every year over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians come together in a great display of military precision, horsemanship, and fanfare to mark the sovereign's official birthday. The procession starts at Buckingham Palace and travels down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall.

King Charles inspects the soldiers and gives a salute from his carriage, before leading the troops in a parade back to Buckingham Palace. This year, the Number 9 Company, Irish Guards, has been chosen to troop their colour. The event has also served as a time for the spouses of royals to make their debuts on the balcony, once they have married into The Firm.

And in a nod to the late Queen's time, the balcony appearance has been a little more sparse in keeping with King Charles' policy of maintaining a slimmed-down monarchy. But it's still a cherished tradition for the royal family and the nation. To mark Charles' first Trooping as monarch in 2023, 18 typhoon jets flew past in a 'CR' formation, which stands for 'Charles Rex'.

During the late Queen's time, she would invite extended members of the family to join her on the balcony, marking a big reunion for The Firm. The British royal family's line of succession explained Princess Kate's look of love and other best moments from her Trooping the Colour return - best photo





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Trooping The Colour British Royal Family Monarch's Birthday Ceremonial Event Military Precision Horsemanship Fanfare Buckingham Palace The Mall Horse Guards Parade Number 9 Company Irish Guards Royal Family Royal Children Spouses Of Royals The Firm King Charles Queen Elizabeth II British Weather Line Of Succession Princess Kate Prince William Prince Louis Typhoon Jets CR Formation Charles Rex

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