Tropic Skincare: From Pamper Parties to a £100 Million Empire – But at What Cost?

An investigation into Tropic Skincare, founded by Susie Ma, explores its rapid growth, multi-level marketing model, and the experiences of its ambassadors, revealing a complex picture of opportunity and potential pitfalls.

Kathia Maillefert, a single mother, initially joined Tropic Skincare hoping to supplement her income through 'pamper parties' and selling skincare products. However, after three years, she found herself barely breaking even, having spent nearly as much on products as she earned in commissions.

This experience highlights the complexities surrounding Tropic Skincare, a company founded by Susie Ma, who recently acquired Lord Sugar's stake in the business. Tropic has experienced remarkable growth, boasting an annual turnover exceeding £100 million and a founder with an estimated net worth of £73 million. Susie Ma envisions global expansion and emphasizes the company's commitment to direct selling and plant-based products.

However, Tropic's success is intertwined with its multi-level marketing (MLM) business model, which has drawn criticism. While ambassadors earn commission on sales and recruitment, concerns exist that many representatives, predominantly women seeking flexible work, earn little or lose money. Critics argue that the focus on recruitment and the pressure to purchase stock can be detrimental. Statistics reveal high dropout rates within MLM schemes, with 50% of new recruits leaving within 90 days and 77% within a year.

Online communities dedicated to exposing the downsides of MLMs have gained significant traction, reflecting widespread skepticism. Despite Tropic's charitable contributions and support for disadvantaged women, the MLM label persists. Susie Ma vehemently defends her business, asserting that Tropic is not a traditional MLM. She claims the company prioritizes direct selling and does not pressure ambassadors to hold stock or recruit.

However, Kathia's experience contradicts this assertion, as she recalls constant encouragement to recruit friends and family. Tropic employs a range of incentives to reward high sellers, including lavish events like the 'Glammies' and the 'Tropic Fest,' a three-day event for 5,000 ambassadors. While these events foster a strong sense of community among some ambassadors, others, like Kathia, find them excessive and even 'cultish.

' The company currently has 22,862 UK ambassadors, and allocates over 50% of its turnover to commissions and bonuses. The contrasting experiences of Kathia and the enthusiastic ambassadors reveal a nuanced picture of Tropic Skincare and the challenges inherent in the MLM model





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