Tropic Skincare: From Pamper Parties to a £100 Million Empire – But at What Cost?

An investigation into Tropic Skincare, founded by Susie Ma, explores its rapid growth, its multi-level marketing model, and the experiences of its representatives, revealing a contrast between the company's success and the financial realities faced by some of its 'ambassadors'.

Kathia Maillefert, a single mother, initially joined Tropic Skincare hoping to supplement her income through 'pamper parties' and selling skincare products. However, after three years, she found herself barely breaking even, having spent nearly as much on products as she earned in commissions.

This experience highlights the complexities surrounding Tropic Skincare, a company founded by Susie Ma, who recently acquired Lord Sugar's stake in the business. Tropic has experienced remarkable growth, boasting a turnover exceeding £100 million annually and a founder with an estimated net worth of £73 million. The company's success is largely attributed to its direct selling model, which has drawn criticism for resembling multi-level marketing (MLM).

Critics argue that Tropic's MLM structure prioritizes recruitment over sales, leading many representatives, predominantly women seeking flexible work, to earn little or lose money. Concerns include pressure to purchase stock upfront, meet unrealistic sales targets, and essentially become customers themselves. Data from Gitnux reveals a high attrition rate within MLM companies, with 50% of new recruits leaving within 90 days and 77% within a year.

Online communities, like a Reddit page with over 850,000 members, actively denounce MLM schemes as exploitative. Despite these criticisms, Tropic emphasizes its charitable contributions and support for disadvantaged women and children. Susie Ma maintains that Tropic is not a traditional MLM, asserting a focus on direct selling and product quality, and denying pressure on ambassadors to hold stock or recruit.

Kathia's experience contradicts Susie Ma's claims, as she recalls constant encouragement to recruit friends and family to boost sales and commissions. Tropic employs a range of incentives to reward high-performing sellers, including lavish holidays, awards ceremonies, and large-scale events like the £1 million, three-day Tropic Fest. While these events foster a strong sense of community among ambassadors, Kathia found them 'cultish' and unappealing.

The company currently has 22,862 UK representatives, and allocates over 50% of its turnover to ambassador commissions and bonuses. The contrasting perspectives raise questions about the true nature of Tropic's business model and its impact on its representatives, with many ambassadors expressing enthusiastic support and a sense of empowerment, while others, like Kathia, report a frustrating and financially unrewarding experience





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