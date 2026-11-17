Former House Rules star Troy Campbell faces 44 sex offences for allegedly directing nurse Tracy Salmon to abuse eight vulnerable residents in south-west Sydney.

Former reality television personality Troy Campbell, 55, stands accused of orchestrating the sexual abuse of eight elderly and vulnerable residents at a nursing home in south-west Sydney. Campbell, who previously appeared on Channel Seven's renovation series House Rules in 2017, has been formally charged with 44 sex-related offences in connection with the alleged crimes.

Core Allegations Against Troy Campbell

Court documents reviewed by The Daily Telegraph reveal that police allege Campbell directed his girlfriend, Tracy Salmon, to perpetrate sexual offences against patients at her workplace. Salmon, a registered aged care nurse employed at Carrington Care near Camden, first attracted police attention due to separate allegations that she had defrauded patients.

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Investigators reportedly discovered footage on Salmon's personal phone that allegedly depicts her molesting, raping, and inappropriately touching eight men and women under her care. The prosecution asserts that Campbell is culpable for these actions, claiming he actively encouraged and directed Salmon to commit the abuses.

Police further allege that text messages and emails between the couple show Campbell instructing Salmon to record the abuse and send the videos to him. These communications suggest a coordinated effort where Campbell manipulated Salmon into fulfilling a pact to commit 150 sexual acts with elderly people as part of his sexual fantasies.

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Stakeholder Positions and Court Proceedings

More disturbing details emerged during Campbell's recent unsuccessful bail application at the NSW Supreme Court, which was refused by the judge. During one alleged interaction, Campbell reportedly wrote to Salmon: 'I'm waiting for you to turn the level right up on your sick side.' This message was cited by prosecutors as evidence of his direct involvement and desire for the abuse to continue.

Salmon allegedly responded with enthusiasm to these requests, asking: 'The sicker the better, hey hunni? What is the most sickest thing you want to see me do?' These exchanges form a critical part of the evidence against both individuals, highlighting the coercive and manipulative nature of their alleged relationship regarding the crimes.

Prosecutors also presented messages where Campbell allegedly verbally abused Salmon after she informed him she could not record a video on a specific day. He reportedly told her: 'You got what you wanted… that's totally f***ed, but as long as you had your fun and all I got was fed a truckload of lies.' This indicates ongoing tension and demands within their alleged conspiracy.

Real-World Impact and Legal Next Steps

The investigation into Carrington Care has led to significant legal consequences for both individuals. Troy Campbell was initially arrested in April last year and charged with eight bestiality offences after material was uncovered on his phone. Although he was initially granted bail, he was re-arrested in September following the revelation of the alleged abuse at the nursing home.

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Tracy Salmon now faces her own set of serious charges, including sexual abuse and bestiality. She remains in custody and is scheduled to return to Campbelltown Local Court in February 2027. Neither Campbell nor Salmon has entered a plea regarding the extensive charges laid against them by authorities.

Troy Campbell remains in custody and is due to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on Wednesday. The case highlights severe vulnerabilities within aged care facilities and the profound impact of such crimes on victims who are often unable to protect themselves. The legal proceedings continue as courts prepare to address the gravity of these alleged offences.