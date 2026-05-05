Troye Sivan's Jeans at Met Gala Risk Anna Wintour's Disapproval

Singer Troye Sivan sparked controversy at the 2026 Met Gala by wearing jeans, potentially clashing with Anna Wintour's known aversion to denim at formal events. The event's theme was 'Costume Art' with a 'Fashion Is Art' dress code, co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Wintour herself.

Troye Sivan caused a stir at the 2026 Met Gala in New York by defying a long-held fashion rule championed by Anna Wintour . The 30-year-old singer, originally from Melbourne, Australia, chose to walk the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art sporting a pair of blue jeans.

While the outfit was designed by Prada, the choice was perceived as a fashion misstep by many, particularly given Wintour’s well-documented aversion to denim in formal settings. Wintour has consistently expressed her belief that jeans are inappropriate for certain occasions, viewing them as potentially disrespectful in environments demanding a higher level of formality. This stance isn’t merely a personal preference; it’s a principle that has reportedly been enforced within her professional sphere for years.

A former assistant, Sammi Tapper, revealed in a Vogue interview that jeans and sneakers were effectively banned from Wintour’s office, representing an unspoken but firmly understood rule. Wintour herself elaborated on her views regarding jeans in a 2019 Vogue video series titled ‘Go Ask Anna’. She clarified that her issue wasn’t with the garment itself, but rather with its context.

While acknowledging that jeans and t-shirts can look ‘fantastic’ on individuals in everyday settings, she emphasized that they aren’t always ‘the most respectful choice’. She specifically cited formal events like visits to Buckingham Palace or the White House, as well as significant personal occasions like meeting one’s future in-laws for the first time, as instances where jeans would be unsuitable. Despite this established precedent and Wintour’s strong opinions, Sivan appeared unfazed, confidently showcasing his denim ensemble at the high-profile event.

He complemented the jeans with a classic white button-up shirt, a black tie, and a statement faux fur-lined coat, creating a look that deliberately challenged the expected norms of the Met Gala. The annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, commonly known as the Met Gala, is held on the first Monday in May and is widely recognized as the most significant night in celebrity fashion.

This year’s theme, ‘Costume Art’, and the accompanying dress code, ‘Fashion Is Art’, encouraged attendees to explore the relationship between fashion and artistic expression, prompting interpretations of how designers utilize the human body as a canvas. The event was spearheaded by a prominent group of co-chairs: Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, who serves as Vogue’s global editorial director.

This marked Venus Williams’s first time co-chairing the gala, while Nicole Kidman had previously taken on the role in 2003 and 2005. Beyonce served as an honorary chair in 2013. The Costume Institute’s exhibition, which will be housed in the newly expanded Condé M. Nast Galleries, will present a curated selection of historical and contemporary garments, organized around three key themes: the classical and nude body, ageing and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body.

The exhibition is generously supported by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, who are the lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs, alongside the French luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent





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