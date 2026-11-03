Truck Driver Ignores Roadblocks Near Collapsed San Juan River Bridge in Colorado Flood Disaster

A reckless truck driver nearly crashed into the collapsed San Juan River Bridge in Colorado, ignoring CPW and CDOT warnings during severe flooding that raised river levels to historic highs since 1911.

A reckless truck driver in Colorado recently ignored multiple road closures and law enforcement signals, nearly driving off a collapsed bridge in the San Juan River area. The incident occurred in the Southwestern region of the state, where severe flooding has created hazardous conditions and closed major infrastructure. The driver blew through a Colorado Department of Transportation roadblock and almost drove onto the Piedra River, despite explicit warnings from Colorado Parks and Wildlife patrol officers who were attempting to stop the vehicle.

Collapsed Bridge And Hazardous River Conditions

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video showing the truck coming to a halt just a few spaces short of the broken ledge of the San Juan River Bridge. The bridge, located near Pagosa Springs, has been closed since October 24 according to the Colorado Department of Transportation due to severe flooding in the region. The agency stated that there is no estimated time for reopening as the status depends on river flows and weather conditions. The driver ignored a barricade posted on the opposite side, forcing officers to intervene before a potential tragedy occurred.

Also read Councils must base bridge repair decisions on evidence, warns specialist

Highest Water Levels Recorded Since 1911

Severe flooding in the Southwestern United States has resulted in several major road closures and extremely dangerous conditions over the past week. The Animas River reached 13,000 cubic feet per second on Monday morning, marking the highest level recorded since the flood of 1911 and the second-highest in history. These extreme water levels have caused intermittent loss of power, internet, and cell service for residents in the affected areas. The dynamic situation with conditions changing hourly has prompted officials to issue urgent safety warnings to the public.

Advertisement

Official Statements On Ongoing Disaster Response

Cory Chick, the Southwest Region Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, emphasized that the area is facing a disaster that will take considerable time to work through. In a news release on Monday, Chick stated that staff would be working tirelessly to help in every way possible while residents focus on taking care of their families, properties, and neighbors. The agency warned against traveling into closed areas, even if forest service personnel have opened some roads or developed workarounds. Rick Basagoita, an Area Wildlife Manager from Monte Vista, strongly advised against entering these zones due to the unpredictable nature of the floodwaters.

Health Hazards And Public Safety Warnings

Colorado Parks and Wildlife strongly advised against coming into contact with the floodwater, as it has been contaminated by multiple major spills and the complete destruction of sewage treatment plants. The agency reiterated on social media that individuals should not blow through roadblocks, citing the specific incident involving the truck near the Piedra River. The combination of structural damage to bridges, hazardous road conditions, and contaminated water has created a complex emergency response scenario. Officials urge all citizens to respect road closures and avoid the affected regions until conditions stabilize and official all-clear notices are issued.