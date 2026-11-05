Truck Driver Sentenced After Fraudulent Unemployment Scam Survived $2.9 Million

A 68‑year‑old California truck driver pled guilty to filing nearly 500 fraudulent COVID‑19 unemployment claims, earning $2.9 million before receiving a one‑year prison term.

A 68‑year‑old truck driver from California has been sentenced to one year in prison after admitting to a nearly $2.9 million fraud scheme that exploited the COVID‑19 CARES Act unemployment claims program. The case involved David Ray, who supplied the personal data of 375 co‑workers of his freight company, Williams Tank Lines, for use in wrongful claims.

How the Fraud Operated

Ray met sugar baby Aryanah Davison on a match‑making website in 2019, and over months he became enamored enough to open multiple lines of credit to send money overseas and even purchase a luxury SUV for her. Faced with the cost of the relationship, Ray revealed full employment details of his coworkers to Davison and her co‑conspirator Ardavan Alamoutinia. The two filed roughly 500 phony unemployment claims across 27 states under the CARES Act, yielding $2.9 million in payouts that were moved to debit cards, ATMs and cryptocurrency accounts.

Also read Missouri Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Killing Amazon Driver Jasmine Taylor

Stakeholder Positions

Prosecutors described the scam as a "sell‑out for love and a hundred thousand dollars," indicating that the driver's loneliness and addiction may have played a role. They also highlighted that Ray could have stopped the fraud but did not. Brian Getz, Ray's defense attorney, urged the court to view the case as a fall from grace and expressed hope that Ray would reform after his sentence. Meanwhile, Alamoutinia received a ten‑year term earlier this year, and Davison has pleaded guilty but is awaiting sentencing.

Advertisement

Impact and Next Steps

The fraud affected 375 innocent employees, who were debiased of the money that was rightfully theirs. The case was heard in Pennsylvania, the state where Davisonand the fraud originated. Ray's wife was present in court, and Ray expressed remorse, stating that he had allowed himself to be corrupted. Following his arrest he has begun therapy and seeks to rebuild his life. Officials said the information gathered from the case will be used to strengthen fraud detection in future unemployment programs.