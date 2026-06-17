Trudie Styler and Sting's Egypt Adventure: 'Young Hearts Running Free'

The couple, along with friends Bob and Jeanne Geldof, enjoyed a cultural and lively trip to Egypt, sharing moments of joy and freedom on social media. Sting, meanwhile, reiterates his belief in the importance of instilling a strong work ethic in his children.

Trudie Styler , the 72-year-old director, recently shared her excitement about a trip to Egypt with her husband Sting , 74, their friends Bob Geldof and his wife Jeanne.

In an Instagram post, Trudie showcased highlights from their adventure, including a lighthearted moment on a bus with Sting, and a visit to a temple where they admired the architecture. The group also embraced local culture by trying on traditional fez hats and joining in street dancing to the rhythm of drums. Trudie captioned the post, 'Young hearts running free in Egypt. The best trip ever!

', expressing the joy and freedom they experienced during their travels. Fans reacted to the post with envy and admiration, describing it as a 'trip of a lifetime'. Sting and Trudie have been married for four decades and are proud parents to four children together, as well as Sting's two children from a previous marriage.

In a recent interview, Sting discussed his decision not to leave his fortune to his children, stating that he believes in the importance of instilling a strong work ethic. He shared that he has always encouraged his children to work hard and be independent, and that they respect his wishes.

Although Sting has clarified that he would help his children if they were in trouble, he believes that providing them with a trust fund would be an 'albatross' around their necks. Instead, he wants his children to forge their own paths and make their own living.

In a 2020 interview, Sting praised his children's independence and work ethic, stating that they are not waiting for a handout and that he would not want to rob them of the 'adventure in life' of making their own living





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Travel Trudie Styler Sting Egypt Travel Culture Family Work Ethic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Belgium vs Egypt Predictions: Red Devils to secure early advantageCheck out our soccer expert’s Belgium vs Egypt predictions, prior to Monday’s 3pm ET World Cup clash (6/15).

Read more »

Belgium vs Egypt LIVE: FIFA World Cup Group G score, TV stream, commentary & updatesWatch BBC One coverage, listen to BBC Radio 5 Live commentary, follow text and score updates and track the latest match stats as Belgium take on Egypt in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Group G match at Seattle Stadium in the United States.

Read more »

Belgium player ratings vs Egypt: Big Rom to the rescue! Lukaku forces own goal as Red Devils pick up precious point in World Cup opener despite dodgy display from Thibaut CourtoisGOAL issues ratings to all of the Belgium players involved in their World Cup opener against Egypt, as Rudi Garcia's men earned a 1-1 draw with Egypt in Seattle

Read more »

England's 60 years of hurt: Five painful World Cup moments that still stingA look back at five of England's most painful moments in World Cup history as the Three Lions look to end their long trophy drought in 2026.

Read more »