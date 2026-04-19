Trump Accelerates Psychedelic Drug Research Following Joe Rogan's Text Message

President Trump signs an executive order to fast-track research and review of psychedelic drugs like ibogaine and LSD, a decision influenced by a direct text message from podcast host Joe Rogan and health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

President Donald Trump has signed a significant executive order aimed at accelerating research into psychedelic drugs , a move spurred by a direct text message exchange with popular podcast host Joe Rogan . This rapid policy shift culminated in a notable, albeit somewhat unconventional, Oval Office event over a weekend. The directive prioritizes expediting the federal review process for substances such as ibogaine and LSD, signaling a substantial departure from historical US drug policy.

According to Rogan's account, a brief communication with the president quickly escalated into a full-fledged push for policy reform within the administration. Trump acknowledged Rogan's influence, stating that while Rogan might hold more liberal views, he respected him and that his friends' perspectives were valued. He further elaborated that after receiving a message from Rogan and having the information vetted, all parties concluded the same answer regarding the potential benefits. Rogan had provided Trump with data on ibogaine, a potent psychedelic that has shown promise in assisting veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and opioid addiction, including reported success rates. Rogan described Trump's immediate reply to this information as, 'Sounds great. Do you want FDA approval? Let's do it.' This swift response, according to Rogan, characterized the speed of the president's engagement. What followed, as described by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, was an 'unimaginable task' – a compressed timeframe to transform a private conversation into federal policy. By Saturday, the executive order was signed, instructing the administration to expedite research and regulatory review for specific psychedelic drugs, which have historically been subject to stringent federal controls. At the signing ceremony, President Trump emphasized the life-changing potential of these experimental treatments for individuals suffering from severe mental illness and depression, particularly veterans. Behind the scenes, efforts to broaden access to psychedelic therapies had been underway for months. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had identified this as a priority, with aides like Calley Means and Dr. Heidi Overton playing key roles in advancing the initiative once President Trump indicated his support, according to individuals familiar with the process. However, Rogan's direct involvement appears to have elevated the issue to the forefront of the administration's agenda. The executive order mandates the Food and Drug Administration to fast-track the review of drugs classified as 'breakthrough therapies,' promotes inter-agency data sharing, and establishes a pathway for the rapid rescheduling of psychedelics if they gain approval. FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary indicated that the agency would implement national priority vouchers, enabling certain drugs to undergo the approval process in a matter of weeks rather than months. The interaction between Trump, Kennedy, and Rogan during the signing was noted as having an awkward dynamic, with the president making minimal direct eye contact with the other two figures. Trump reiterated his respect for Rogan, acknowledging their differing political viewpoints. Rogan was observed in the background of the closely arranged Oval Office setting, partially obscured from view. This development represents a significant policy shift for substances that remain illegal under federal law and are categorized alongside drugs like heroin. President Trump expressed optimism that the directive would substantially expedite access to potential therapeutic solutions, stating that if these treatments prove as effective as suggested, the impact would be immense. Ibogaine, originating from a West African shrub and utilized in indigenous religious practices, has garnered increasing attention from veteran organizations and some Republican lawmakers. Proponents highlight its potential in addressing PTSD, addiction, and depression. However, medical professionals have cautioned about considerable risks, including cardiac complications and a lack of extensive large-scale clinical evidence. The Drug Enforcement Administration classifies ibogaine as a Schedule I substance, signifying no currently accepted medical uses and a high potential for abuse. Frederick Barrett of Johns Hopkins emphasized the challenges in studying ibogaine within the US due to its known cardiotoxicity, suggesting that expanded research is crucial for determining its safety and efficacy. He added that if the executive order facilitates objective, scientific investigation of ibogaine, it would be instrumental in understanding whether it offers superior therapeutic benefits compared to other psychedelics





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Trump Signs Executive Order Fast-Tracking Psychedelic Drug Research After Joe Rogan's Text MessagePresident Donald Trump has signed a landmark executive order to accelerate federal research into psychedelic drugs like ibogaine and LSD, reportedly prompted by a direct text message from podcast host Joe Rogan. The order aims to expedite regulatory review for breakthrough therapies, marking a significant shift in US drug policy and potentially opening new avenues for treating mental health conditions and addiction.

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