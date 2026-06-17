Trump Accuses Netanyahu of Killing Too Many People in Lebanon

At the G7 summit, former President Donald Trump criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for causing excessive civilian casualties in Lebanon and suggested Syria should handle Hezbollah. Trump also expressed anger over a bombing that occurred hours before a U.S.-Iran MOU was signed.

At the Group of Seven summit on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the military campaign in Lebanon , accusing Israel of causing excessive civilian casualties and taking too long to achieve its objectives.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with the Qatari delegation, which included Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Trump stated, "Israel is fighting Hezbollah too long, and too many people are being killed. They should have been able to do the job faster.

" He specifically condemned the destruction of apartment buildings, arguing, "You don't have to knock down an apartment house every time you're looking for somebody. There are a lot of people in those apartment houses, and they're not all Hezbollah.

" According to Lebanon's health ministry, Israeli operations have resulted in at least 3,783 deaths and 11,699 injuries between March 2 and June 14, though the ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Trump's remarks highlighted growing tension between the United States and its closest Middle Eastern ally over the conduct of the conflict.

Trump also expressed anger over Netanyahu's decision to bomb Beirut just two hours before a memorandum of understanding with Iran was set to be signed on Sunday. The MOU, which initiates a 60-day negotiation period aimed at ending the Iran war, was signed by Trump, Vice President Vance, and Iranian officials.

While the senior administration official confirmed that Israel would retain the right to respond to attacks from Lebanon without violating the agreement, Trump made clear his displeasure with Netanyahu's timing and strategy.

"Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon. I'm not happy with the way Israel has handled themselves with Lebanon, and with Hezbollah," Trump said. He suggested that Syria, under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, might be better suited to handle the Iran-backed militant group, stating, "I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah. If Israel can't do the job without killing everyone else, Syria will do the job.

" Trump has maintained a warm relationship with al-Sharaa, a former Al-Qaeda associate once on the FBI's most wanted list, describing him as a "young, attractive guy" and a "fighter. " Trump further asserted that Israel owes its existence to U.S. support, specifically his own actions, claiming, "Without the US, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other President was willing to do what I did.

" The comments came amid ongoing diplomatic efforts involving Gulf states like Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, which were invited to the G7 summit despite not being formal members. As displaced residents begin returning to southern Lebanese cities like Nabatieh, where over a thousand buildings have been destroyed, the international community remains divided on the legitimacy and effectiveness of Israel's military campaign.

Trump's public criticism marks a significant departure from past U.S. policy, which generally backed Israel's right to self-defense without such harsh condemnations. The broader implications for U.S.-Israel relations and the prospects for a lasting ceasefire remain uncertain, with Trump's remarks potentially straining the alliance further





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