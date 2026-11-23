Leaked documents reveal a proposed White House plan to fire Smithsonian leadership and remove diversity initiatives from US museums.

Alleged proposals to radically restructure the Smithsonian Institution were exposed after a document was photographed on a train in Washington, DC. The leaked draft outlines sweeping changes to the federal museum complex, including personnel dismissals and the removal of educational content deemed ideologically biased by the current administration.

Leak Origin and Document Details

ProPublica published the images of a 25-point proposal titled the 'Smithsonian Institution Renewal Plan' in late October. The document came to light when a commuter on the Metro Orange Line captured photos of a laptop screen belonging to Sam Bock. Bock is identified as a 27-year-old associate policy adviser for the White House Domestic Policy Council. The passenger sent the photographs to the news outlet, which verified the identity of the staffer working on the draft.

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The leaked materials reveal specific directives aimed at rewriting the cultural and educational mission of the nation's largest museum and zoo complex. These plans include the dismissal of top administrators and a systematic review of existing exhibits. The proposal suggests terminating the museum's use of a diversity style guide. It also calls for a comprehensive audit of grants provided to organizations labeled as 'woke third parties.'

Targeted Officials and Educational Shifts

Among the most significant personnel changes, the draft recommends firing Anthea Hartig, who serves as the director of the National Museum of American History. The plan also targets a dozen other senior curators and administrators for termination. These leadership changes appear intended to facilitate a broader institutional shift away from current curatorial standards.

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The proposed overhaul extends deeply into the Smithsonian's educational programming for students. The draft mandates a rewrite of the online K-12 curriculum to 'realign educational materials with patriotism, not ideology.' Specific modules are targeted for deletion, including an immigration education course called 'Becoming US.' This content would be replaced by lessons celebrating America's founding fathers.

New Exhibitions and Policy Constraints

Proposed new permanent exhibits include 'The Riches of Our Western Civilization Inheritance' and a display titled 'Great Families of American History.' The plan also suggests installing a 'Colossus Statue' of George Washington at the entrance of a facility. Traveling exhibitions such as 'The Bias Inside Us' are slated for immediate shutdown under the current draft.

The document includes handwritten notes outlining additional operational policies. One note mentions an exciting exhibit on D-Day, while another proposes a 'no X-rated exhibitions policy.' This restriction likely references a previous gay history exhibition featuring a chrome and rubber crotch harness associated with sadomasochism. The White House had previously criticized that specific display.

Administrative Context and Funding Implications

These alleged plans follow months of intense scrutiny from the Trump administration regarding the Smithsonian's curatorial choices. On July 4, the White House released a 162-page report accusing the National Museum of American History of promoting 'radical activist ideology.' This report preceded congressional hearings and an executive order requiring warning signs about alleged 'ideological capture' within the museum.

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The administration has objected to exhibits examining historical complexities, such as Benjamin Franklin's use of enslaved individuals in electrical experiments. Complaints also targeted staff training materials that linked traditional practices to white supremacy and colonialism. Officials argue the museum should tell the 'whole story of a nation,' acknowledging both negative history and national achievements.

The Smithsonian Institution oversees more than 20 museums and receives over $1 billion in annual federal funding. Despite its independent structure, the institution attracts nearly two million visitors to the National Museum of American History each year. The leaked proposals suggest a significant expansion of White House control over these federally funded resources. As the document remains a draft, there is no official confirmation of final approval from the administration.