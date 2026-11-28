Wetstone U.S. Ventures wins $6M for seabed leases as the Trump administration pushes offshore mining despite federal court rulings and global opposition.

The Trump administration has proceeded with the inaugural auction for deep-sea mining leases in federal waters, awarding contracts to Wetstone U.S. Ventures despite an active federal court injunction challenging the environmental clearance. This decisive move marks a significant acceleration in the administration's strategy to secure domestic access to strategic seabed resources, directly prioritizing national economic interests over pending legal disputes and international warnings regarding marine conservation.

Lease Auction Details and Financial Terms

Wetstone U.S. Ventures submitted a total of $6 million in winning bids, offering $3 million for each of the two exploration lease areas. These leases cover approximately 31.5 million acres of ocean floor, granting the company the right to conduct mapping and preliminary work once the permits are formally issued. Notably, the winning bidder is not yet permitted to carry out actual seabed mining activities, but the financial commitment signals strong corporate interest in the potential viability of offshore mineral extraction.

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Executive Orders and National Security Goals

President Trump recently signed an executive order entitled Unleashing America's Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources, which outlines a comprehensive plan to develop the country's offshore mining activities. The order explicitly states that the United States has a core national security and economic interest in maintaining leadership in deep-sea science and technology, as well as seabed mineral resources. It further asserts that the nation can access vast resources in seabed polymetallic nodules and coastal deposits containing strategic minerals such as nickel, cobber, copper, manganese, titanium, and rare earth elements vital to prosperity.

Federal Court Ruling and Legal Obstacles

Mid-November brought a significant legal setback when Judge Jill Otake of the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii ruled that the Trump administration had violated the law by approving the sale. The judge determined that the National Marine Fisheries Service did not even attempt to consider the potential impact of seabed mining on endangered marine species, thereby violating the Endangered Species Act. This ruling disputed the government's claim that the sale was not likely to adversely affect protected species, invalidating the environmental clearance for the planned sale of 31.5 million acres.

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Environmental Opposition and Global Context

Environmental organizations and Pacific communities have strongly criticized the administration's approach, with critics arguing that meaningful consultation has not even begun before the lease sale. Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka, the founder of the American Samoa-based youth group Finafinau, warned that mining activities would displace sediment and cause it to spread beyond the immediate area. The proposed mining area is adjacent to the approximately 13,500-square-mile protected Rose Atoll Marine National Monument, which is home to pink-hued reefs and more than 250 species of fish and seabirds.

Regulatory Responses and Future Outlook

Michael Olsen, the acting director of the Marine Minerals Administration, described the sale as a critical first step in the offshore energy strategy, enabling the assessment of whether resources could contribute to a more reliable domestic supply. Despite the court ruling, the administration announced plans to issue the first lease for this type of seafloor mining from American Samoa to Alaska. Meanwhile, more than 45 countries have called for a ban or pause on seabed mining, adding to the regulatory uncertainty that threatens the future of commercial deep-sea mining in U.S. waters.