Trump Administration Prepares Executive Actions Amid Potential Democratic Congressional Sweep

The White House is drafting secret plans for unilateral executive actions in immigration, spending, and tariffs if Democrats win control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

Senior officials in the Donald Trump administration have developed a confidential strategy to counter any potential shift in political power if the Democratic Party secures control of Congress during Tuesday's midterm elections. This internal preparation involves identifying specific executive actions that do not require legislative approval, signaling a proactive stance on preserving policy goals regardless of electoral outcomes.

Key members of the White House team, including Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, Budget Director Russell Vought, and White House Counsel Will Scharf, are actively cataloging presidential orders. These planned measures span critical areas such as immigration enforcement, federal spending adjustments, international tariffs, and housing regulations, according to three officials who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

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Executive Authority and Legal Strategy

Will Scharf, serving as the president's chief legal counsel, is conducting a rigorous review of the boundaries of executive power. His primary focus is determining which initiatives President Trump can legally implement independently, assessing where he might push the limits of his authority, and preparing legal defenses for those decisions in federal court.

This legal groundwork allows the administration to maintain its agenda even if the legislative branch becomes controlled by the opposition party. The strategy relies on the interpretation of existing laws to maximize unilateral executive action, ensuring that the administration's core objectives remain intact during periods of divided government.

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Democratic Gains and Political Stakes

The outcome of Tuesday's congressional and local elections will fundamentally alter the balance of power in Washington and across states nationwide. Democrats currently require a gain of just four seats in the House of Representatives and the Senate to gain control of both chambers. This narrow margin highlights the high stakes of the upcoming vote and the intensity of the political competition.

Prediction market data from Kalshi indicates a strong probability of Democratic victory, showing over a 90 percent chance of taking the House and a 75 percent chance of winning the Senate as of Monday afternoon. However, opinion polls present a more contested picture for the Senate, with many races remaining too close to call and candidates within striking distance of one another.

Veto Power and Legislative Tactics

Donald Trump has a history of governing unilaterally, having issued 292 executive orders during his second term, the highest number since President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He has previously tested the boundaries of tariff authorities, resulting in Supreme Court rulings that deemed certain actions inappropriate. Should Democrats take both chambers, legislation sent to his desk will likely be crafted by liberal lawmakers with minimal input from Republican legislators.

Trump has publicly indicated his willingness to use veto power extensively as a tactical tool. He recently told The New York Post, 'I guess I'll become Mr. Veto,' adding that he would eventually strike deals with lawmakers from the other party. A White House official noted that the president could potentially issue vetoes continuously for a month or two before engaging in bipartisan negotiations.

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Spending Control and Agency Proposals

Russell Vought, as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, is overseeing efforts to determine how the administration can spend money already approved by Congress. His work includes plans to grant political appointees greater control over the allocation of taxpayer funds to specific government programs, a move designed to increase White House influence without requiring new congressional oversight.

Federal agencies have already submitted proposals outlining actions they can take independently. President Trump has been briefed on these preparations and participated in related discussions, with sources expressing confidence that he will be comfortable governing alongside a Democratic Congress. White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis emphasized the administration's commitment to securing borders, restoring law and order, and delivering economic wins for Americans through these strategic preparations.