The Trump administration is releasing 40 declassified documents and three videos on UFOs, including a 1953 report by Kelly Johnson and a 2020 warship sighting, marking a major shift in government transparency.

The Trump administration is set to release a significant tranche of previously secret government records regarding Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) today, marking a pivotal moment in official transparency. The Department of War will publish approximately 40 documents and three videos on Friday, providing the public with unprecedented access to historical and modern sightings.

This release includes the first-ever official acknowledgment of the Ten Month Report, a 538-page dossier created by Pentagon contractor Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS). The report details the contractor's extensive study of UFOs at Utah's Skinwalker Ranch and was delivered to the Defense Intelligence Agency in July 2009.

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Declassified Warship Footage and Modern Sights

The most striking visual evidence in the release is a video clip filmed in the Middle East in 2020. The footage shows a tiny object, glowing white hot on infrared, appearing to fly across the bow of a warship. This modern imagery contrasts sharply with the historical nature of many other documents being made public simultaneously.

The release also features witness sketches from past decades, including a drawing by a Lockheed engineer. These visual records offer rare, contemporaneous accounts of phenomena that were long dismissed or kept secret by military and intelligence agencies for over half a century.

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Kelly Johnson's 1953 Saucer Report

A central component of the release is the first complete copy of a 1953 report by Clarence Kelly Johnson, the legendary engineer who founded Lockheed's secretive Skunk Works unit. Johnson designed America's famed spy planes, including the U-2 and the SR-71, lending significant technical credibility to his accounts.

Johnson described a black, elliptical object that hovered motionless in the sky west of his ranch in Agoura, California, for at least three minutes. The object then sped off and vanished within 90 seconds, an event also observed by a Lockheed test crew in the air at the time.

Despite his expertise, Johnson was reluctant to share his findings. He refused to forward the report to the Air Force, believing that proponents of flying saucers were not considered logical or practical engineers. He instead handed the report to Lockheed staff, who processed it further despite his initial reluctance.

Historical Secrecy and Skepticism

The newly released files reveal the deep skepticism and secrecy that characterized government responses to UFO sightings in the mid-20th century. The Air Force dismissed Johnson's sighting as a lenticular cloud, a smooth, saucer-shaped formation that forms over hills and mountains.

Behind closed doors, the CIA took the issue more seriously. An August 1952 agency briefing warned that outside knowledge of the Agency's interest in flying saucers could make the problem more serious in the public mind. This concern was heightened by a wave of sightings over Washington DC that summer, which included an official query from the White House occupied by Harry Truman.

A CIA-convened panel of scientists eventually recommended that the government debunk UFO reports. Consequently, the Air Force's Project Blue Book explained away all but 701 of its 12,618 sightings before shutting down in 1969, leaving many questions unanswered for decades.

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Impact on Public Perception and Future Oversight

Donald Trump has pitched this release as a necessary correction to decades of secrecy. He told Americans on Truth Social in May that they could now decide for themselves what is happening with these phenomena. This approach shifts the narrative from government denial to public scrutiny.

The files also include an Air Force report from October 1957 featuring a drawing of a cylindrical object covered in spikes. Five men on a fishing trip off Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, reported seeing this craft, two of whom were Air Force reservists. Its unique shape has never been made public before.

For UFO enthusiasts, these documents are considered gold dust, offering first-hand accounts written at the time of the events. These primary sources provide a raw look at historical sightings before decades of books, films, and TV shaped modern descriptions. The release of these records signals a new era of openness, inviting both experts and the general public to analyze the evidence.

The inclusion of the Ten Month Report highlights the ongoing interest in acquiring exotic materials and biological samples. The dossier detailed plans for a 5,000 square foot underground vault with three-foot-thick walls at Skinwalker Ranch, designed to store recovered hardware. This suggests that the pursuit of such technology has been a priority for contractors and agencies for years.

As the Department of War proceeds with this publication, it aims to provide a comprehensive view of the phenomenon. The combination of modern infrared footage, historical engineering reports, and witness sketches creates a multifaceted archive that challenges previous dismissals of UFO activity.