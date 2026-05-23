Trump administration requires green card applicants to leave US during application process

The Trump administration has announced a new rule that requires those seeking US green cards to leave the country during the application process. The rule, which has been criticized by lawmakers and attorneys, aims to curb immigration and eradicate 'illegal aliens' in the US.

The Trump administration will now require those seeking US green card s to leave the country during the application process, it's been revealed. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Friday that people seeking to gain green card status must do so outside the US, noting consular processing will take place outside of the country 'except in extraordinary circumstances '.

It means the majority of applicants seeking green cards in order to live and work in the United States will now likely have to leave the country during the entirety of the application process. The new rule, which has already been criticised by lawmakers and attorneys and is likely to face strong legal opposition, was announced by the Trump administration on Friday.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services said the rule provides exemptions for 'extraordinary circumstances', Zach Kahler, a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement on Friday. It follows the resignation of Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her job as President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence





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Green Card US Green Cards US Citizenship And Immigration Services (USCIS Consular Processing Extraordinary Circumstances Tulsi Gabbard Director Of National Intelligence

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