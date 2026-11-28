The Trump administration schedules a New Year's Eve meeting to approve controversial DC projects like the triumphal arch and golf course renovations before Democrats take control of Congress in January.

The Trump administration is accelerating efforts to finalize several controversial Washington DC beautification initiatives ahead of the incoming Democratic congressional majority taking office in January. National Capital Planning Commission Chairman Mark Paoletta has convened a special meeting for New Year's Eve to fast-track approvals for these high-profile architectural and landscaping changes.

Committee Dynamics and Strategic Timing

The current composition of the planning commission heavily favors the White House agenda, with six of the twelve seats designated by the administration. In contrast, four members represent Washington, DC, and two are selected by House committee chairs, creating a precarious balance that could shift if Democrats assume control of both the Senate and the House in 2027. An 8-4 vote in November previously approved the controversial triumphal arch, with only the DC-based members voting against it, but a potential deadlock under new leadership would automatically reject projects.

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Key Architectural Proposals Under Review

Mark Paoletta's schedule includes preliminary approvals for renovations to the East Potomac Park Golf Course and initial construction steps for the National Garden of American Heroes on December 3. The New Year's Eve gathering aims to secure final authorization for these landscape alterations as well as plans to repaint the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, reflecting President Trump's extensive focus on modifying the capital's historic scenery during his second term.

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Political Opposition and Legal Challenges

California Democrat Jared Huffman, who is set to chair the House Natural Resources Committee, has strongly condemned the timeline, labeling the commissioners as shameless and predicting aggressive legal resistance to what he describes as a flood-the-zone strategy. Simultaneously, a federal judge has intervened to halt construction on the 250-foot triumphal arch; US District Judge Leonie Brinkema, appointed by Bill Clinton, issued an indefinite injunction following a lawsuit from the Arlington County Board regarding public safety and traffic congestion across the Potomac River.