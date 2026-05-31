Trump Administration Seeks to Roll Back Regulations Designed to Prevent Catastrophic Chemical Accidents

The Trump Administration is planning to roll back federal regulations designed to prevent catastrophic industrial chemical releases, fires, and explosions. Environmental groups have condemned the proposed rollbacks, arguing that they would increase the risk of catastrophic chemical accidents and put communities at greater risk of harm.

The Trump Administration is planning to roll back federal regulations designed to prevent catastrophic industrial chemical releases, fires, and explosions. Despite a spate of similar incidents over the last year, including a fatal chemical storage tank implosion in Longview, Washington, and a tank explosion in Garden Grove, California, the Administration is seeking to repeal regulations implemented by the Biden Administration in 2024.

The 2024 changes included additional safeguards, third-party audits for facilities with prior accidents, and employee participation in facility accident prevention. Environmental groups have condemned the proposed rollbacks, arguing that they would increase the risk of catastrophic chemical accidents and put communities at greater risk of harm. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), led by Trump appointee Lee Zeldin, has sought to weaken the nation's primary defense against chemical facility incidents.

The EPA has introduced a proposal that would slash the safeguards implemented by the Biden Administration, including removing the requirement for facilities to consider climate-related disasters such as floods when developing emergency plans. Experts and environmental groups have warned that such a move would make mass evacuations and state of emergency declarations more likely.

The incidents have drawn fresh scrutiny to the plans by the Trump Administration to repeal regulations designed to prevent and investigate catastrophic industrial chemical releases, fires, and explosions. The Coalition to Prevent Chemical Disasters-a group of environmental justice, labor, public health, national security, and environmental organizations-has warned that at least 215 dangerous chemical incidents occurred in 2025, including fires, explosions, and toxic releases.

The incidents have highlighted the urgent need to implement and build on existing regulatory safeguards so communities near chemical facilities are protected from chemical disasters





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