Trump Admits Deportations Too Harsh Pledges Immigration Deal With Democrats

President Donald Trump tells CBS 60 Minutes his deportation policies were too tough, acknowledging political damage. He signals openness to compromise on legal status for workers despite appointing Stephen Miller.

President Donald Trump has publicly acknowledged that his aggressive immigration enforcement strategies and mass deportation efforts have exceeded necessary bounds, potentially causing political harm to his party. In a candid interview with CBS 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, the President revealed a nuanced view of his agenda, admitting that while securing the border received strong support, the removal of legal residents created significant backlash. This admission marks a notable pivot in tone, as Trump expressed a desire to reach a bipartisan consensus with Democrats on reforming immigration laws.

Border Security Success Vs Deportation Fallout

President Donald Trump described his immigration record as a double-edged sword for Republicans, arguing that voters clearly distinguished between border security and mass deportations. He stated that he received an A-plus grade from the public for closing the border and preventing illegal crossings, a policy he believes drove overwhelming support. However, he conceded that the administration's focus on rounding up undocumented immigrants, including law-abiding individuals with steady jobs, alienated voters. Trump noted that many of these individuals worked in essential industries such as hospitality and landscaping while paying taxes, creating a situation where the public felt uncomfortable watching long-term workers being removed from the country.

Also read Russell Brand Admits Non-Consensual Exposure in US Deposition

Hardliners And Internal Administration Conflict

Despite his recent expressions of regret, Trump confirmed that strict hardliners within his own administration advocated for the removal of virtually every illegal immigrant, regardless of their personal circumstances. When CBS 60 Minutes interviewer Ross Douthat asked if these individuals worked in the White House, Trump answered affirmatively. This internal dynamic persisted even as Trump reflected on the human cost of these policies, describing the scene of hotel maids and waitresses being deported as emotionally difficult for the American public. The interview highlights the tension between the President's public acknowledgment of policy excesses and the presence of staunch enforcers within his inner circle.

Stephen Miller Appointment Sparks Outrage

The political ramifications of Trump's immigration stance intensified after he appointed longtime aide Stephen Miller as the new White House Chief of Staff on Friday. Miller, widely recognized as an immigration hardliner, has been a primary architect of Trump's restrictive policies, leading to immediate backlash from Democrats and liberal commentators. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is poised to become the next Speaker of the House, stated that he sees no opportunity to work with Miller or advance compromise measures. Jeffries contrasted this with previous interactions with former Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, suggesting that the appointment signals a rejection of bipartisan cooperation on immigration reform.

Advertisement

Republican Infighting And Democratic Backlash

The appointment of Stephen Miller has triggered sharp criticism across the political spectrum, reflecting deep divisions within the electorate following the recent midterm elections. Leftist commentator Krystal Ball condemned the selection as a direct insult to voters who had rejected what she described as barbarism and cruelty. California Governor Gavin Newsom went further, labeling Miller a vile thug and accusing him of cooking up a sadistic deportation regime that dismantled families and violated civil rights. Newsom argued that the President's choice to elevate Miller demonstrates a complete lack of interest in moderating policies or working with Democrats to deliver practical solutions for citizens.

Potential Bipartisan Compromise On Legal Status

Amidst the controversy, President Donald Trump indicated that a deal with Democrats could include provisions for legal status for undocumented immigrants who have established lives in the United States. He suggested that granting such status to long-term workers is a feasible outcome, aligning with his earlier admission that current enforcement measures were too harsh. Trump believes that addressing the situation of these individuals is something that is actually doable, even as his administration moves forward with leadership appointments that many view as contradictory to such compromises. The path forward remains uncertain, with significant opposition from both the political left and hardline factions within his own administration.