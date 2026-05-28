Trump AI Order Killed by Ally's Call Exposes West Wing Rift

A planned executive order to impose federal review on advanced AI models was scrapped after a call from former AI czar David Sacks, revealing fierce internal battles between moderates, deregulation advocates, and security hawks over AI policy.

A sweeping executive order designed to rein in America's AI giants was abruptly halted at the last minute following a phone call from a billionaire ally, exposing a deep division within President Donald Trump's inner circle.

The proposed directive would have established an oversight mechanism requiring companies developing advanced artificial intelligence models to submit their products for federal review prior to public release. This White House initiative aimed to mitigate national security risks, particularly fears that powerful AI systems could be exploited by adversarial nations to execute crippling cyberattacks or cause widespread disruption.

According to a Politico report, the reversal came after David Sacks, Trump's former AI and crypto czar, personally urged the President to scrap the order. This intervention blindsided senior West Wing staff who believed the administration was unified behind the measure. Top officials had assumed Trump had already given his final approval and are reportedly furious that Sacks bypassed them to lobby the President directly, as detailed by The Wall Street Journal.

The incident has brought into stark relief three distinct factions battling over AI policy within the White House. Sacks advocates for a light-touch regulatory approach to ensure U.S. industry can outcompete China.

In contrast, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is pushing for the Pentagon to impose stringent barriers against advanced AI models deemed to pose national security threats.

"David wants more of a hands off approach to AI and Hegseth doesn't think it goes far enough," a second White House official explained to Politico. Caught in the middle are figures like Susie Wiles and Scott Bessent, viewed as moderates who support a voluntary framework where AI companies would be encouraged, but not mandated, to grant the U.S. government access to their latest models for security assessment.

A source noted that Wiles, while attempting to straddle the middle ground, remains hawkish and deeply concerned about the risks. The fate of the executive order remains uncertain. While it was formally killed earlier this month, officials indicate it could be revived, suggesting the postponement might be temporary with only minor revisions.

"But it's also possible that we talk to the president about it, and he says, 'Yeah, that sounds logical. Let's just go do it,'" one official remarked. The debate underscores the gravity of the perceived threat; experts warn that next-generation AI programs, such as Anthropic's Mythos, could endanger national security by potentially breaching critical cybersecurity infrastructure and harvesting vast amounts of Americans' personal data.

The internal strife reveals a White House grappling with how to balance technological innovation, economic competitiveness, and urgent security imperatives in the rapidly evolving AI landscape





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Regulation Executive Order National Security David Sacks Pete Hegseth West Wing Infighting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prolific Telford shoplifter given order banning him from storesA prolific shoplifter has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order, banning him from entering several Telford stores, including Telford Centre.

Read more »

Magistrates opt for community order despite CCTV evidence of months of domestic violence in KentA mother of two was left stunned after a magistrate sentenced her abusive partner to a community order rather than jail, even though security camera footage showed repeated punching, kicking and threats over several months. The case, uncovered after police found a cannabis grow in the loft, highlights concerns over how the justice system treats severe domestic abuse.

Read more »

Sugar Ray Leonard Alleges Son Daniel's Theft, Addiction in Restraining Order After ArrestBoxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard has obtained a restraining order against his son Daniel, accusing him of theft, drug addiction, and violent behavior, following Daniel's arrest for attempting to break into the family home.

Read more »

Son visits Scottish chippy with 2005 receipt for parents 'favourite ever' supperWhile the original 2005 order cost under £10, the same order today came to considerably more

Read more »