Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin positioned themselves as supplicants to Xi Jinping at the Apec summit in Shenzhen, signaling a shift in global power dynamics.

During the opening of the Apec summit in Shenzhen, a striking visual hierarchy emerged that redefined the dynamics between the world's leading powers. Donald Trump clasped hands with Vladimir Putin while Chinese President Xi Jinping stood beside them, observing the interaction with apparent approval. This physical positioning placed the American and Russian leaders in subordinate roles, effectively framing them as supplicants seeking the favor of the Chinese host.

The Optics of Global Power Shift

The interaction began with Donald Trump asking, "Who is he?" upon spotting Vladimir Putin, before laughing and stating, "He's my friend!" This greeting, delivered with palpable warmth, immediately drew sharp criticism from senior United States figures. Former US Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro described Trump's greeting as "beyond nauseating," expressing outrage at what he viewed as pandering to an autocrat still leading a brutal invasion of a foreign country.

Also read Presidents Trump, Xi and Putin begin historic meeting in Chinese city of Shenzhen

For Xi Jinping, the moment appeared to be a triumphant assertion of Chinese dominance. While the United States has been the world's dominant power since the end of the Second World War in 1945, the summit's staging suggested a new order. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin sat at a distance from Xi, one on his left and the other on his right, symbolically vying for his attention in a manner reminiscent of historical Chinese emperors presiding over a central empire.

Geopolitical Alliances and Strategic Motivations

The visual narrative was reinforced by the leaders' respective geopolitical positions. Donald Trump expressed a well-known admiration for strongmen and sought to embody that role himself, yet his behavior at the summit allowed Xi Jinping to appear as the master of the proceedings. The two Western leaders had traveled to Shenzhen ostensibly to seek Chinese approval for resolving their respective conflicts: America's war with Iran and Russia's deep conflict in Ukraine.

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China benefits from this global instability by boosting its influence while remaining at peace. Chinese weapons and technology support Russia's war against Ukraine, while China provides intelligence to America's adversary, Iran. Despite this, Donald Trump accepted China's support for both nations, telling Xi, "It's an honour to be your friend." The three leaders subsequently issued a peace declaration, despite the ongoing nature of Putin's war in Ukraine, where the Russian army has been accused of serious atrocities.

Trade Implications and Domestic Political Constraints

Regarding economic matters, the summit yielded no breakthroughs or significant business deals. Surprisingly, Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he and Xi did not discuss tariffs. The previous imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods caused significant chaos last year before a temporary truce was struck. Avoiding new tariffs is strategically vital, as a trade war would inflict devastating costs on both countries, with China accounting for a third of global manufacturing.

Domestic political pressures heavily influence this economic strategy. American voters are highly sensitive to rising prices, and the devastating midterms demonstrated Donald Trump's vulnerability to economic fallout. Republicans lost decades-old safe seats in states like Kansas, Texas, and Alaska because voters were angry about the high cost of petrol resulting from the war with Iran. Xi Jinping, facing no such electoral constraints, can focus on long-term strategic gains without fear of voter backlash.

China's Manufacturing Expansion and Future Outlook

Xi Jinping's relentless drive to expand manufacturing capacity has secured China's position at the forefront of the global economy. This industrial growth covers a wide range of products, from cheap plastics to complex items like electric cars, fridges, TV sets, and computers. This economic dominance, combined with China's belligerent rhetoric regarding Taiwan and its extensive espionage operations in the West, contributes to its growing geopolitical leverage.

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While some advisers in Donald Trump's entourage remain unhappy with the optics of the visit, which presented the United States as secondary to China, they appear prepared to remain silent for the remainder of Trump's term. However, the next two years present significant risks. The current trajectory suggests that issues could slip out of control, potentially pulling the United States deeper into China's geopolitical orbit as Xi continues to consolidate his position as the central figure in international affairs.