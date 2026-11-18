US President Donald Trump arrives in Shenzhen for a historic APEC summit, greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping personally before an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where he engaged in a personal greeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the airport. This meeting marks the beginning of an unprecedented diplomatic gathering that will also include Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders are convening in the skyscraper-filled tech hub to address pressing global issues, including nuclear arms limitations and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Unprecedented Diplomatic Protocol in Shenzhen

Donald Trump demonstrated a distinct departure from previous diplomatic norms by personally escorting Xi Jinping on a red carpet lined with citizens waving Chinese and American flags. After descending from Air Force One, Trump saluted while standing alongside the Chinese leader before they shook hands. This formal reception contrasted sharply with the arrival of Vladimir Putin, who landed earlier in the day but did not receive a personal greeting from Xi at the airport. The visual display of cooperation between the US and Chinese leaders set a stage for what analysts describe as a highly unusual trilateral engagement.

Also read What Trump, Putin, and Xi Each Want From a Summit

Nuclear Talks and Ukraine Conflict Strategies

Donald Trump has signaled an improvised approach to his diplomatic engagements, stating his intention to discuss limiting nuclear weapons with both Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. He emphasized that the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 with Russia's invasion, is a central topic for resolution. Trump noted that the loss of tens of thousands of Russian troops each month has created a potential opening to end the conflict. Although his aides previously indicated that Ukraine would not be on the agenda, Trump declared on Tuesday that he believes a settlement is very close, promising a productive discussion during the summit.

Geopolitical Tensions and Trade Dynamics

The prospect of Donald Trump engaging directly with two of America's largest geopolitical rivals has generated unease among US traditional allies, including Canada and European NATO partners. Trump's tariff policies aimed at reducing China's trade surplus have not curtailed Beijing's economic growth, as China exported one trillion dollars more in goods than it imported for the second consecutive year. Furthermore, Trump has expressed a desire to maintain a good relationship with China, stating that aggressive actions against Beijing could be perceived as insulting. He cited internal administration disagreements regarding the speed of cutting off China's access to advanced computer chips.

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Nvidia Scandal and Technology Security Concerns

Tensions surrounding technology security were heightened by recent events involving Nvidia and its former CEO, Jensen Huang, who was removed from his position after admitting to an affair with a woman alleged to be an agent of the Chinese government. Although Beijing denied the woman was a spy, the incident raised alarms about China's ability to access Nvidia computer chips for developing AI models that compete with US technology. This backdrop influences the current diplomatic climate, as Taiwan remains the leading manufacturer of advanced computer chips. Donald Trump expects Xi Jinping to raise issues regarding Taiwan's sovereignty, acknowledging that he will not need to initiate the topic himself.

Future Engagements With North Korea and Regional Stability

Beyond the trilateral meeting, Donald Trump has teased the possibility of private discussions with Vladimir Putin and a separate sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. US officials clarified that Trump is serious about meeting Kim to resolve tensions, though no specific schedule has been set for a meeting this Thursday. The summit in Shenzhen represents a critical moment for international relations, with analysts noting that while substantive breakthroughs are not expected, the very nature of the gathering is historic. The outcome of these talks will likely shape global security and economic policies for years to come.