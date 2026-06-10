Trump Announces New Strikes on Iran After Retaliatory Attacks

President Trump declares intensified strikes against Iran, following Iranian drone and missile attacks on U.S. bases in Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait. Regional allies condemn the escalation while urging diplomacy.

President Donald Trump announced new military strikes against Iran on June 5, 2026, following a series of escalating attacks between the two nations. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Wisconsin, Trump stated, "We're going to be attacking them very hard.

We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them hard again today.

" He reiterated his desire for a meaningful deal with Tehran but accused Iran of "playing us for suckers. " Describing Iran's military as a "complete and total mess," Trump claimed Iran had been "completely defeated. " The United States launched self-defense strikes targeting Iranian air defense, ground control, and radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz, according to U.S. Central Command. The strikes were described as a proportional response to what the U.S. called unjustified Iranian aggression.

Iran dismissed Trump's assertion about a downed helicopter as a false pretext, via the semi-official Fars news agency. In retaliation, Tehran launched a drone attack on the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and a missile attack on a U.S. airbase in Jordan, as reported by state media. The U.S. military claimed it intercepted and shot down five Iranian missiles, potentially disputing Iran's claims that its forces destroyed four critical targets at the base.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated it hit 21 targets at U.S. bases across the region and shot down a U.S. drone over Iranian airspace. Additionally, Iran fired on an oil tanker attempting to transport oil from Iran, citing a violation of the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports. The escalation prompted urgent responses from regional allies. Jordan urged civilians to seek shelter and reported intercepting missiles entering its airspace early Wednesday.

Kuwait, which hosts U.S. military installations including Ali Al Salem Air Base, also faced Iranian strikes, following earlier attacks that killed six U.S. soldiers at Port Shuaiba in March. Iran warned that if the U.S. retaliated, "more severe and widespread attacks will be carried out against designated targets.

" International calls for de-escalation emerged. The European Union urged a return to diplomatic measures, with European Council President Charles Michel expressing solidarity with Kuwait and stressing that "diplomacy is the only way to achieve security and stability in the Middle East.

" The United Arab Emirates condemned Iran's strikes as a "blatant violation of sovereignty" and a "flagrant breach of international law," calling them "terrorist and unprovoked. " Egypt echoed this stance, arguing Iran's response represented a "highly dangerous escalation threatening regional security. " The crisis stems from long-standing tensions over Iran's nuclear program and its desire to manage navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Vice President JD Vance had planned to return for a second round of in-person talks with Iran, but President Trump withdrew the offer amid stalled progress. The recent surge in violence underscores the fragility of the cease-fire and the potential for broader conflict. Diplomatic efforts continue as the region braces for further developments





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