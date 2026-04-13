Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Escalating Tensions with Iran

Former US President Donald Trump has declared a complete blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil and gas transport. This move follows the breakdown of peace talks and is likely to further escalate tensions with Iran, potentially triggering significant economic repercussions and military responses. The blockade is set to start at 3 pm UK time.

Former US President Donald Trump has sparked international concern by declaring a complete blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil and gas transport. The announcement, made public on social media and subsequently confirmed by the US Central Command (Centcom), signals a significant escalation of tensions with Iran . The blockade, set to begin at 3 pm UK time, aims to restrict all vessels entering or departing Iran ian ports and coastal areas, encompassing all Iran ian ports along the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. However, Centcom clarified that freedom of navigation would be maintained for vessels transiting the Strait to and from non- Iran ian ports. This move follows a breakdown in peace talks and has already triggered significant economic repercussions.

The implications of Trump's decision are far-reaching. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint, with approximately 20% of the world's oil and gas passing through it. The closure, even a partial one, has immediate effects. Oil and gas prices have surged, leading to a decline in stock markets and potential increases in consumer prices. Airlines are warning of higher ticket prices due to soaring jet fuel costs, and supermarkets anticipate price hikes driven by increased import and packaging expenses.

The blockade plan was announced after the breakdown of peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, led by US Vice President JD Vance. While the discussions were underway, Trump attended an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match in Miami, Florida. The former President stated that he would make sure Iran doesn't get nuclear weapons. He also mentioned that Iranian explosives would be cleared from the Strait by minesweepers, including some from the UK. The UK, however, has stated that it would not be a part of the blockade.

Trump's aggressive stance included a warning to Iran, stating that any attacks on US or peaceful vessels would be met with severe consequences. He has previously threatened to annihilate Iran's entire civilization. Furthermore, Trump stated that the US is going to finish up the little that is left of Iran and it's world extortion. This announcement, made in the context of ongoing negotiations, adds a layer of uncertainty to the already volatile situation. Mr. Trump said that Iran refused to comply with his main demand of abandoning their ambition to own a nuclear weapon.

The blockade plan comes after peace talks with Iran, led by US Vice President JD Vance in Islamabad, Pakistan, broke down on Saturday. The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr. Trump was weighing up resuming limited military strikes in Iran in addition to the blockade in order to find a breakthrough on the peace talks. The timing of the announcement and the scale of the blockade raise questions about the strategy and the potential for a wider conflict. The situation is further complicated by varying international responses and the inherent complexities of enforcing such a blockade.





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