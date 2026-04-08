Trump Announces Two-Week Ceasefire with Iran, Reopening Strait of Hormuz

Former President Donald Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, contingent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The deal, brokered with Pakistani and Chinese assistance, includes an agreement by Israel to halt attacks. The news caused a significant drop in oil prices.

In a dramatic turn of events, former US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran on Tuesday night, potentially ending a conflict that had threatened to escalate. The announcement, made via Truth Social, followed a day of heightened tensions and earlier threats from Trump to annihilate Iran 's civilization if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed.

The deal, brokered with the assistance of Pakistan and China, hinges on Iran reopening the strategically vital Strait, a crucial waterway for global oil shipments. Trump stated he agreed to suspend bombing and attacks after Iran submitted a 10-point peace plan. The announcement was met with immediate market reactions, as US crude oil prices plunged significantly, signaling investor optimism about the de-escalation of the crisis. The agreement, which the President said exceeded all military objectives, also includes Israel's agreement to cease attacks on Iran for the same two-week period. This joint ceasefire signals a significant step towards resolving a conflict that had seen intense military action, including US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. The details of the negotiation process, which involved Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a late-stage intervention by China, underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics at play and the crucial role that various international actors played. \The 10-point peace plan, published by Iran's state-run Tasnim news agency, outlines several key demands from Tehran, including maintaining control of the Strait of Hormuz, recognizing its right to uranium enrichment, lifting all sanctions, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. While some of these demands might seem unlikely to be immediately accepted by the United States, Trump indicated that he viewed the proposal as a workable basis for negotiation, even though he had earlier expressed reservations about its adequacy. Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, confirmed the truce and assured safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire period, pending the halting of attacks against Iran. This suggests a potential shift towards diplomacy after weeks of escalating military confrontation. This plan signals Iran's desire to end the war on favorable terms. Further complicating the situation, there are reports that the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, may be incapacitated. Despite this, the ceasefire was approved. \The path to this agreement was paved by a series of events and diplomatic interventions. Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif played a crucial role in the negotiations, with his posts on X highlighting major breakthroughs between US and Iranian negotiators. Chinese involvement, which came in the form of urging Iran to show flexibility, also proved to be critical, especially due to the economic ramifications of the war. With key players involved and the situation still volatile, the two-week ceasefire marks a critical juncture. The announcement of the deal followed a tense day, including a dire warning by Trump. However, the future remains uncertain. The deal comes with conditions and unresolved issues, making the future of peace in the region still uncertain. The US and Iran must also decide whether they will enter into face-to-face meetings to discuss the long-term solution. The deal is the fourth extension Trump has offered Iran since the threats began. The focus now shifts to whether this temporary truce can evolve into a lasting peace agreement or if the conflict will resume after the two weeks are over. This is because of the many complexities involved, including fundamental differences in demands, the delicate balance of international relationships, and the possible role of those who may wish to disrupt the peace efforts.





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