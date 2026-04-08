Trump Announces Two-Week Ceasefire with Iran, Strait of Hormuz to Reopen

Former US President Donald Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The deal was brokered with the help of Pakistan and China, following earlier threats of military action. The ceasefire stems from Iran's 10-point peace plan and has led to a significant drop in oil prices.

In a dramatic turn of events, former US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran on Tuesday night, along with the re-opening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The announcement, made via Truth Social, followed a day of escalating tensions and dire warnings from Trump, who had earlier threatened to obliterate Iran 's 'entire civilization' if the Strait remained closed.

The ceasefire, which also includes a halt to attacks by Israel, was brokered with the help of Pakistan and a last-minute intervention from China, according to various reports. The news brought immediate relief to global markets, with US crude oil prices plunging significantly. The deal is based on a 10-point peace plan submitted by Iran. Trump's declaration marked a significant shift from his earlier rhetoric, which included threats of devastating military action against Iran. He credited his discussions with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the breakthrough, stating he had received assurances that Iran would ensure the 'complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.' He framed the ceasefire as a strategic move, asserting the US had already achieved its military objectives and was close to a long-term peace agreement with Iran. The situation had been perilous as Trump had extended the deadline for the two countries to negotiate. A senior White House official told Axios that Israel had agreed to pause its attacks on Iran for the duration of the ceasefire, which will take effect once the Strait reopens. Negotiations were a result of Operation Epic Fury, launched on February 28. \The Iranian response, as confirmed by Iranian officials, reflects a calculated move to de-escalate the conflict. The Iranian 10-point peace plan published by Tasnim news agency, outlined key demands, including the US recognition of Iranian control over the Strait, acceptance of its uranium enrichment program, the lifting of all sanctions, compensation payments, and the withdrawal of US troops from the region. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the truce, stating that safe passage through the Strait would be guaranteed during the two-week period. He also stated that if attacks against Iran were halted, their armed forces would cease defensive operations. This conditional agreement points to Iran's desire to secure its economic interests, mitigate the war's fallout, and regain control over its resources. It appears that the Iranian leadership, including Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, despite intelligence reports claiming he is in a coma, has approved the ceasefire. The plan was a result of China urging Iran to show flexibility over the war's economic fallout. Trump seemed to consider the plan as a basis for negotiations, after previously dismissing it as inadequate. The ceasefire was received with alarm in Israel, with early warnings of incoming missile fire reported in Tel Aviv shortly after the announcement. \The path to this temporary cessation of hostilities was fraught with warnings, deadlines, and shifting stances. Trump had previously offered multiple extensions to Iran, following his initial threat to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants. Leading the US negotiation team are Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The involvement of Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif and the reported Chinese intervention underscore the complex international dynamics at play. Before the ceasefire was announced, the US had already launched airstrikes, targeting military installations. The dramatic announcement was met with a plunge in oil prices, reflecting the market's sensitivity to geopolitical stability. However, the fragile nature of the ceasefire and the underlying tensions suggest that the path to a lasting peace remains uncertain. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt indicated discussions of face-to-face meetings between the US and Iran, signaling ongoing efforts to seek a more permanent resolution to the conflict. The situation is complicated by the fact that the announcement was made after various deadlines had already passed, showing the ever-changing nature of the war





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