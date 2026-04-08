Trump Announces Two-Week Ceasefire with Iran, Strait of Hormuz to Reopen

Former President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran, with the Strait of Hormuz set to reopen. The deal, brokered with Pakistan and China's help, follows Trump's earlier threat of total annihilation if the Strait remained closed. The agreement also includes Israel halting attacks, marking a potential de-escalation of the ongoing conflict and impacting global oil markets.

In a dramatic turn of events, former US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran on Tuesday night, potentially bringing a temporary halt to the escalating conflict. The announcement, made via Truth Social, followed a day of heightened tensions and threats, including Trump 's warning that he would 'wipe out' Iran 's civilization if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed.

The deal, brokered with the assistance of Pakistan and China, includes a reopening of the strategically vital Strait, a critical artery for global oil trade. Trump stated he had secured assurances from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding Iran's commitment to the safe passage of vessels through the Strait. This ceasefire, described by Trump as 'double-sided,' will also see Israel agreeing to suspend attacks against Iran, according to a senior White House official. The announcement comes as a significant development amidst the ongoing hostilities, triggered by Operation Epic Fury, which began on February 28. The news sent ripples through global markets, with US crude oil prices plunging by more than 15 percent, reflecting the positive sentiment surrounding the potential for de-escalation. However, the agreement is contingent on Iran's adherence to a 10-point peace plan, which outlines Tehran's demands, including maintaining control over the Strait, recognition of its uranium enrichment program, the lifting of sanctions, and the withdrawal of US troops from the region





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Iran Trump Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz War

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