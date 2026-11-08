Trump Appoints UFC Promoter Dana White As Press Secretary After Confusion

Donald Trump has appointed UFC chief Dana White as the new White House press secretary, causing confusion amid claims he confused him with former official Dana W. White.

Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Ultimate Fighting Championship chief Dana White as the next White House press secretary, marking a significant shift in the administration's media leadership. The revelation comes shortly after the Republican Party faced defeat in the recent midterm elections, with Trump seeking to energize his base through unconventional personnel choices. The President shared the news on his social media platform late Saturday night, praising White as a warrior and requesting he bring fellow fighters to assist in political communications.

Appointment Details And Official Statements

Trump stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was pleased to announce that Dana White has been offered the position of press secretary for the United States. He described White as a violent fighter and a warrior, suggesting that his unique background would make him a press secretary unlike any other in history. The President explicitly asked White to accept the job and to bring some of his top fighters to the White House to help handle what he described as the lunatic Left. This directive includes requests for specific athletes such as Russian champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to participate in the administration's messaging strategy.

Also read Trump Offers Dana White U.S. Press Secretary Role Amid Zacharia Exit

Dana White, who is 57 years old, responded to the nomination by telling reporters that he was scheduled to meet with Trump in Washington on Monday to discuss the potential role. He has a history of engagement with conservative politics, having spoken at the past three Republican national conventions. Trump has publicly credited White with introducing him to a new generation of young conservative voters, a relationship that appears to have facilitated this unexpected career pivot for the combat sports executive.

Identity Confusion And Qualified Alternatives

Confusion surrounding the appointment arose when it became apparent that Trump may have confused the UFC promoter with Dana W. White, a highly experienced former political aide. The earlier Dana W. White served as the chief spokesman for the Department of Defense and defense secretary Jim Mattis from 2017 to 2018 during Trump's first term. She also provided advice on foreign affairs to senator John McCain during his 2008 presidential campaign, establishing a track record of high-level government service.

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Adam Cochran, a journalist and commentator, highlighted the mix-up on social media by noting that Dana W. White had been recommended on a short list for the press secretary role. Cochran pointed out that Trump apparently selected Dana White of the UFC without the actual Dana White having any prior knowledge or involvement in the hiring process. This discrepancy has led to questions regarding how the selection was made and whether the names were confused during the recommendation phase.

Dana W. White addressed the misinformation directly by issuing a statement denying that she had been offered the job. She used humor to distance herself from the UFC world, joking that she had never stood in an octagon, which refers to the eight-sided cage used in Ultimate Fighting Championship matches. Her clarification underscores the stark contrast between her extensive government experience and the entertainment industry background of the newly appointed press secretary.

Political Impact And Previous Tenure

The appointment follows a tumultuous period for Trump's media team, highlighted by the brief tenure of his last press secretary, Katie Zacharia. Zacharia lasted only five days in the role before a televised briefing revealed that she appeared nervous and struggled to answer questions from reporters. Her short stay has left a vacuum in the White House communications office, prompting Trump to seek a replacement with a different kind of media presence.

Trump's decision to hire a celebrity figure from the sports world reflects a strategy to bypass traditional media narratives and engage directly with supporters through unconventional channels. The move is likely to generate continued scrutiny from political analysts and journalists who monitor the administration's staffing decisions. The upcoming meeting in Washington will determine whether the appointment proceeds as a formal government role or remains a symbolic gesture. The administration has yet to release further details regarding White's official duties or security clearance requirements.