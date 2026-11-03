Trump Approval Hits Record Low Before Midterms Amid GOP Losses

Donald Trump's approval rating falls to -15, a historic low, as Democrats lead Republicans in polling ahead of critical midterm elections expected to reshape the party.

Donald Trump's approval rating has plummeted to a historic low of negative 15 points just hours before Americans head to the polls in midterm elections. This record-breaking decline signals a potential political earthquake that could severely impact the Republican Party's standing in Congress.

Record Low Approval Ratings Trigger Alarm

A survey conducted by pollster Morning Consult revealed that 56 percent of voters disapprove of the US President's performance, while only 41 percent approve. This creates a net approval rating of minus 15 points, marking the lowest level of his two terms in office. The data highlights the deep polarization within the United States, with the gap between strong opponents and firm supporters reaching its widest ever recorded margin.

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Specifically, 46 percent of voters strongly disapprove of Mr. Trump, which is more than twice the 22 percent who strongly approve. The Democratic Party currently leads the Republicans in the polls with 50 percent support compared to 43 percent for the ruling party. This shift indicates that the opposition is well-positioned to capitalize on widespread dissatisfaction among the electorate.

Financial Concerns Drive Voter Discontent

The Trump administration is struggling to address key financial concerns that voters believe should be priorities. Only 39 percent of respondents believed housing costs were a priority for the government, even though 59 percent said they should receive greater attention. On the issue of prices, the gap was even wider, with 72 percent saying lowering costs should be a priority compared to 49 percent who believed Washington was tackling the situation.

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Supporters of the ruling party are increasingly dissatisfied with the direction of the country. Just 68 percent believe the administration is heading in the right direction, a significant drop from 73 percent four weeks ago and 82 percent at the start of 2025. Democrats currently lead Republicans on issues including healthcare, housing, and energy, further complicating the political landscape for the current administration.

Texas Senate Race Signals Broader GOP Struggles

In a high-stakes contest for a US Senate seat in Texas, polls suggest that Democratic candidate James Talarico, age 37, could be on the verge of breaking through. Democrats have not held this seat since 1988, making it a critical battleground. If the Democrats succeed, it could cause significant psychological damage to the Republican Party and reshape the balance of power.

Brendan Steinhauser, a Texas-based campaign strategist for the Republican Party, acknowledged the severity of the situation. He noted that a loss in Texas would be particularly damaging to the party's morale and political capital. This race serves as a bellwether for the broader midterm elections, where Republicans are expected to suffer heavy losses across multiple states.

Internal Republican Party Tensions Emerge

Some Republican lawmakers are privately questioning whether the president has become a liability for candidates fighting to keep their seats. One lawmaker suggested that the party might face blame if it loses one or both chambers of Congress due to his influence. This internal criticism reflects growing anxiety among vulnerable Republicans who face difficult races against well-funded Democratic opponents.

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Some candidates have distanced themselves from the White House regarding the war with Iran and its impact on household costs. Despite this, others insist that Mr. Trump will remain influential in the party regardless of the election results. A significant defeat could potentially make him seek support from Republicans rather than dictate the party's direction through social media posts and private calls, as he has done previously.

The election results will likely determine the future trajectory of American politics. With the Republican Party facing potential bloodbaths in midterm elections, the administration must quickly address voter concerns or risk further erosion of its political power. The coming days will be crucial in shaping the next chapter of governance in the United States.