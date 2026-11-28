President Donald Trump's approval rating has collapsed in 48 states according to new Economist/YouGov polling, leaving only Idaho and Wyoming with favorable views.

President Donald Trump's political standing has suffered a dramatic collapse, with his approval rating falling below zero in 48 states across the United States. This nationwide erosion of support marks a significant shift in the political landscape less than two years into his second term. According to The Economist's approval tracker, the president's popularity has plummeted even in traditional Republican strongholds that overwhelmingly backed him during the 2024 election cycle.

State-by-State Breakdown of Political Support

The data reveals that Idaho and Wyoming are now the only two states where President Donald Trump is viewed more favorably than unfavorably by the general public. This isolated status highlights the severe difficulty the president faces in maintaining the broad coalition that originally propelled him back into the White House. The figures indicate a stunning loss of momentum, as Trump now faces a nationwide backlash that extends deep into territories where Republicans have historically enjoyed their strongest institutional support.

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The deterioration of Trump's standing is not limited to areas that voted heavily against him in previous elections. His approval numbers have slipped across the country, including in states where he won the 2024 presidential election by double-digit margins. This widespread rejection suggests that his political troubles are no longer confined to Democratic strongholds or traditionally hostile territory, signaling a fundamental shift in voter sentiment.

National Polling Numbers and Demographic Divides

The latest Economist/YouGov poll, conducted between November 20 and 23 among 1,623 US citizens, paints an equally grim picture of Trump's national standing. Only 33 percent of Americans approve of his performance as president, while 63 percent disapprove. This results in a net approval rating of minus 29 points, with an additional four percent of respondents remaining unsure of their position. The poll further indicates that more than half of all respondents, specifically 51 percent, strongly disapprove of Trump's performance.

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Conversely, only 16 percent of Americans strongly approve of the president's job performance. The data underscores a deep polarization, with disapproval substantially outweighing support across nearly every demographic category. Women are particularly critical of the administration, with only 29 percent approving of his job performance compared to 67 percent who disapprove. Men show similar but slightly less pronounced dissatisfaction, with 37 percent approving and 59 percent disapproving.

Younger voters also contribute to the negative trend, with 30 percent of Americans aged 18 to 29 approving of Trump's performance and 66 percent disapproving. Black Americans express even deeper opposition, with just 17 percent approving and 76 percent disapproving of his record. Hispanic Americans follow a similar pattern, with approval standing at 26 percent against 66 percent disapproval, further isolating the president from key voting blocs.

Impact of Midterm Defeats and Economic Criticism

This deterioration in public opinion follows a period of bruising electoral defeats for Republicans in the midterm elections, during which Democrats made significant gains in key races. President Trump is now facing mounting criticism from voters regarding the state of the economy and the rising cost of living. These domestic issues are compounded by growing scrutiny over his handling of foreign affairs, which critics argue has damaged America's standing abroad.

Despite the negative polling, the president and his allies insist that his administration is delivering tangible results for Americans. Trump has repeatedly pointed to his efforts to boost economic indicators and crack down on illegal immigration as evidence of effective governance. His supporters argue that the current polling reflects only temporary frustration with immediate hardships rather than a fundamental rejection of his long-term policy agenda.

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Future Political Implications and Next Steps

The findings serve as a stark warning for the Republican Party as they prepare for the next election cycle. Democrats are increasingly hopeful that Trump's deteriorating approval ratings will provide a pathway to regain ground in states and congressional districts that have recently become more competitive. The widespread nature of the disapproval suggests that the opposition party may find renewed energy in upcoming local and state-level contests.

While the president's team continues to defend his record, the data from The Economist and YouGov indicates a challenging path ahead. The collapse of support in 48 states represents a significant hurdle for any legislative agenda the administration hopes to push forward. As the political landscape continues to shift, the administration will need to address the core concerns of voters regarding the economy and cost of living to reverse this downward trend.