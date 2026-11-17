President Donald Trump landed in Manila for the ASEAN summit, focusing on Quad security talks and upcoming high-stakes meetings with Chinese and Russian leaders amid global trade tensions.

President Donald Trump arrived in the Philippine capital of Manila on Tuesday evening, marking the beginning of his participation in the final day of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. Stepping off a Boeing 747 aircraft that was gifted to him by Qatar, the President greeted crowds with his signature fist bump amidst a lively welcome ceremony at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Lively Welcome at Ninoy Aquino Airport

The arrival was characterized by a large, televised ceremony on the tarmac featuring a military band playing his campaign anthem, 'YMCA.' Throngs of children wearing various traditional attire waved American flags alongside a military honor guard lining the red carpet, accompanied by baton twirlers and musical fanfare.

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Walking beneath American and Philippine flags, the President engaged in person-to-person handshakes with an official welcoming committee. Among those greeting him were US ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton and his spouse Erika Lipton, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel del Gallego Ramirez, and House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos.

Quad Meeting and Regional Diplomacy

While the stopover in Manila is brief, the President's tightly packed schedule at the Solaire hotel focuses on regional alliances. Key activities include a dinner, the expected signing of a US-Thailand trade deal, and the first leaders' meeting of the 'Quad' security partnership since his return to the White House for his second term.

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The Quad session brings together the United States, Japan, India, and Australia for strategic dialogue. During the summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese posed for a family photo alongside President Trump to highlight the collaborative nature of the security alliance.

High-Stakes Talks With Xi and Putin

Diplomatic observers are closely watching Thursday, when Trump is scheduled to hold major meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. These discussions are expected to be dominated by economic and security friction points rather than the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine or Iran.

Tariffs, artificial intelligence regulations, and rare earth mineral supplies are anticipated to feature prominently in the agenda. Both Washington and Beijing have fallen short on commitments to an extended trade truce, making these economic topics critical. Additionally, arms sales to Taiwan will be a major flashpoint for the upcoming negotiations.

Political Context and Limited Announcements

The President's arrival in Southeast Asia coincides with reports of weakening midterm election results back home. Consequently, he is reportedly not scheduled to make any significant policy or diplomatic announcements during the ASEAN portion of his trip, focusing instead on bilateral and multilateral engagements.