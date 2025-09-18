Trump Arrives in UK for Second State Visit, Greeted by British Royals

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump began their historic second state visit to the UK with a warm welcome from King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate. The visit included a carriage procession, gun salutes, and a state banquet.

King Charles , Queen Camilla , and the Prince and Princess of Wales warmly welcomed Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the UK as the American president's historic second state visit commenced. The American leader and First Lady received a personal, family-centered reception outside Victoria House, a lesser-known property situated in the Royal Kitchen Gardens at Frogmore on the private Windsor estate. The occasion began with a slight delay as Charles and Camilla arrived in the state Bentley at 12.

02 pm, followed by President Trump at 12.14 pm, a few minutes behind the planned time. William and Kate were the first to greet the Trumps upon their arrival in Marine One, the call sign of the United States Marine Corps aircraft carrying the president, which landed on the lawn of the vast Walled Garden shortly after midday. Kate exuded elegance in a burgundy Emilia Wickstead dress, complemented by a matching hat by Jane Taylor and a feather brooch. As Trump disembarked, William and Kate awaited him at the bottom of the step. The president warmly shook hands with William and affectionately patted the heir to the throne on his right arm. Kate then extended her hand to Trump, engaging in a pleasant conversation with him. Melania, adorned in a wide-brimmed purple hat that obscured her eyes, also received a welcoming nod from the Waleses. Kate and William escorted the president and his wife on a short walk to meet Charles and Camilla in front of Victoria House. Camilla participated in the first engagement despite pulling out of the Duchess of Kent's funeral on Tuesday due to acute sinusitis. The Queen graced the occasion in a vibrant sapphire blue dress, a matching coat by Fiona Clare, a hat by Philip Treacy, and a sapphire and diamond brooch. As King Charles shook hands with Trump at Victoria House, royal gun salutes resounded simultaneously from six First World War-era guns on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle and over 20 miles away at the Tower of London. Subsequently, the Trumps joined the King and Queen and William and Kate for a carriage procession through the Windsor estate towards the castle. During the procession, King Charles and Trump engaged in conversation, while Camilla and Melania were also seen in deep discussion. The Prince and Princess of Wales followed behind in their coach, and as the carriages traversed the route, both the American and British national anthems were played.Eighty soldiers from the House Cavalry Mounted Regiment formed the Sovereign’s Escort accompanying the carriages, with the Life Guards dressed in their red tunics and white plumed helmets and the Blues and Royals in their blue tunics and red plumes. The processional route, not accessible to the public, was lined by 22 half-companies of personnel from various branches of the British armed forces: the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army, and the Royal Air Force. Other notable events on the royal-centric first day included a visit to Queen Elizabeth II's tomb in St George's Chapel, a luncheon with the royal family, a special Beating Retreat ceremony featuring a flypast of UK and US F-35 fighter jets and the Red Arrows, and, rounding off the royal celebrations, a lavish state banquet in the evening. The Trumps enjoyed the privilege of spending the night in the 1,000-year-old castle as guests of the King and Queen





