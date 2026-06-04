Trump Attacks CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over Controversial "Anti-Weaponization Fund"

During an Oval Office event, President Donald Trump launched a personal tirade against CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins when she questioned him about the future of the $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund. The fund, stemming from a lawsuit settlement, faced bipartisan criticism as a potential slush fund for January 6 defendants and was recently blocked by a judge and abandoned by the Attorney General. Trump's comments, which included insults about Collins' appearance and demeanor, highlight the ongoing friction between the president and the press.

President Donald Trump launched a personal attack against CNN 's Kaitlan Collins during a tense Oval Office exchange regarding the fate of his proposed $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund .

The confrontation began when Collins inquired about the status of the fund, which was intended to compensate individuals Trump described as victims of government overreach, including some involved in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Before she could finish her question, Trump interrupted, directing a series of insults at Collins. He labeled CNN as a corrupt organization and specifically targeted Collins, stating, "She's a young, beautiful woman, never smiles. I never see a smile on her face.

I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes.

" He added that Collins, whom he noted was once a conservative from Alabama, should be ashamed of her network's reporting, calling it false and referring to it as "garbage. " The Anti-Weaponization Fund itself became a major point of controversy. It stemmed from a $10 billion lawsuit settlement between Trump and the Internal Revenue Service after his tax returns were leaked by a government contractor during his first presidential term.

The settlement included a $1.776 billion allocation for what was termed victims of government weaponization. This proposal drew swift and sharp criticism from both Republicans and Democrats, with many deriding it as a political "slush fund" that could benefit Trump's allies, including January 6 defendants. The backlash prompted a U.S. district judge to issue an order last week barring the administration from proceeding with the fund.

Subsequently, Trump's acting Attorney General, Todd Blanche, informed Congress that the administration would no longer pursue the initiative, effectively declaring the fund dead. Despite Blanche's announcement, Trump's response to Collins was ambiguous. When asked directly if the fund was dead or merely on hold, Trump replied, "I'd have to ask the lawyers. I don't know," while simultaneously praising the concept as "a beautiful thing.

" He then resumed his personal critique of Collins and the press, accusing journalists of abusing his supporters. During the exchange, Trump repeatedly talked over Collins, at one point telling her to "be quiet" and concluding his tirade by stating, "There's something wrong with you.

" The incident is part of a long-standing, contentious relationship between Trump and Collins. Since she joined CNN's White House beat in 2017, Collins has been known for her persistent and often challenging questioning of the administration. Their clashes escalated over the years, with Trump previously calling her a "nasty person" during a 2023 town hall and frequently criticizing her demeanor, including her lack of smiles.

The pattern has continued into Trump's second term, with the president using social media and public appearances to deride the journalist. CNN and many press freedom advocates have consistently defended Collins against what they characterize as the president's improper and intimidatory attacks on the press





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