Trump Attacks Fox News Exit Polls Ahead of 2026 Midterms

President Trump rages against Fox News exit polls showing low approval as the 2026 midterm elections begin, criticizing coverage and calling results inaccurate.

President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Fox News as voting commenced for the 2026 midterm elections, labeling the network's exit poll questions as false and insulting. The President utilized his Truth Social platform to criticize the network's coverage, specifically targeting the results of their Voter Poll which indicated significant public concern regarding economic factors.

Trump Criticizes Poll Data and Tarlov

Fox News exit polls revealed that 87 percent of respondents expressed concern about gas prices, while 62 percent blamed President Trump's policies for the increase in costs. The survey also recorded Trump's approval rating at 38 percent, a figure consistent with similar polls conducted by CBS News and CNN. Trump described the poll as a hit job and asserted that every question was designed to be insulting to his administration.

Also read 2026 US Midterms Decisive for Trump Presidency as Polls Close

The President directed his anger toward Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov, calling her DUMB AS A ROCK and stating he could not stand her voice during the pre-election results broadcast. He insisted that he had to leave the channel until she was off the air, despite having made his final television appearances on the network before the election concluded.

Trump also sent a text message to co-host Greg Gutfeld, who read the message live on the air. He claimed that gas prices were lower than during the administrations of Barack Obama and Joe Biden, attributing previous high costs to inherited inflation and alleged nuclear deals with Iran. He emphasized that inflation was currently at 1.7 percent and stated that prices were heading down fast across the board.

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Conflict Over Ratings and Political Donations

President Trump argued that Fox News ratings had collapsed by 27 percent because the network spent excessive time covering Democrats. He claimed that viewers who previously watched the conservative leaning network had left because they perceived the coverage as biased against him. He asserted that his personal numbers were better than ever, citing a new CNN Poll that placed his approval at 99 percent among Republicans.

He compared his Republican support to historical presidents, noting that Ronald Reagan had only 18 percent and Abraham Lincoln had 8 percent in similar metrics. Trump also criticized Fox Corp for donating money to Democratic causes, listing recipients such as Hakeem Jeffries, Jamie Raskin, and Ted Lieu. He suggested these donations were causing the network's ratings to collapse and that the company was acting against his interests.

Midterm Elections and Senate Control

Control of Congress is at stake as Americans vote in the 2026 midterm elections to determine chamber leadership. In the Senate, Democrats need to flip four Republican-held seats to gain majority control. In the House of Representatives, they require a gain of just three seats to shift power. Over 100 million people are expected to vote in House and Senate races by the end of Tuesday.

Fox News host Jesse Watters expressed anxiety about the potential for a blue wave, stating he felt like he was playing a game he intended to lose. He noted that the Senate was very much in play and that chaos had erupted in several key battleground states. Watters suggested that while experts predicted a landslide, polls could be wrong as they often are in previous elections.

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Voter Concerns and Future Implications

Voters across the country are focusing on the cost of living, gas and diesel prices, and the war in Iran as primary issues. These concerns are cutting across party lines and influencing final ballot decisions. The outcome will determine whether Democrats can capture control of both chambers of Congress.

Talking to CBS News before results were finalized, Trump stated he was prepared to use tremendous powers if Democrats took control. He identified the veto as his ultimate power, implying he would use it aggressively if the opposing party gained legislative ground. The election results will define the political landscape and the execution of presidential authority for the remainder of the term.