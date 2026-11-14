Trump Attacks Newsom Death Row Commutation as Justice Disaster

Donald Trump condemns Gavin Newsom for commuting 548 death sentences in California, calling it a disaster for justice while victims' families express deep outrage.

President Donald Trump has initiated a sharp public rebuke of California Governor Gavin Newsom, criticizing the governor's recent decision to commute the death sentences of 548 inmates as a catastrophic failure of the legal system. Trump characterized the move as a 'disaster for justice in America,' directly challenging Newsom's authority and moral justification for halting executions in the state with the largest death row population in the nation.

Newsom Commutes 548 Death Sentences

Governor Gavin Newsom executed one of his final official acts as outgoing governor by announcing on November 5 that he is sparing every murderer currently on death row in California. This unprecedented clemency order affects 548 inmates, effectively removing the possibility of capital punishment for these convicts regardless of the severity of their crimes. The decision marks a significant shift in California's approach to capital punishment, ending a long period of moratorium and de facto abolition of the death penalty through executive action.

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Trump Condemns Commutation Decision

Donald Trump expressed fury over the announcement on social media, stating that Newsom had spared some of the worst cold-blooded murderers to have ever lived. The president argued that the family members of those who were viciously killed are rightfully devastated by this ruling. Trump emphasized that the decision undermines the concept of justice and fails to account for the suffering endured by the relatives of the victims. His strong language highlighted the deep political divide between the Republican president and the Democratic governor of California.

Polly Klaas Case Influenced Decision

Newsom revealed that a specific murder case played a pivotal role in his decision to grant clemency to every death row inmate. The case involved Polly Klaas, a 12-year-old schoolgirl from Petaluma who was kidnapped and murdered in 1993. Her killer, Richard Allen Davis, was caught, convicted, and sentenced to death. However, Newsom met with Polly's two sisters in October, and their testimony profoundly impacted his perspective. The sisters convinced him that execution does not bring victims back, heal grieving families, or restore a sense of justice. Newsom described this encounter as one of the most profound meetings of his life.

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Victims Families Express Deep Outrage

While some family members supported Newsom's decision, others reacted with intense anger and disappointment. Marc Klaas, Polly's father, spoke to the California Post and accused Newsom of liberating killers whom he described as absolutely the worst, most disgusting people that have ever lived. Similarly, Michael and Cynthia Ellerin, who lost their daughter Ashley to a brutal murder in 2001, criticized the ruling. They told the Daily Mail that the decision was a slap in the face to their family and every relative of a murder victim in California. Cynthia Ellerin suggested that if Newsom had lost his own daughter, he would change his tune completely.

Legal Hurdles for Clemency Implementation

The practical implementation of Newsom's ruling faces significant legal challenges within the California court system. Under the state constitution, the governor can unilaterally grant clemency and commute sentences for inmates convicted of only a single felony. However, the California Supreme Court must approve clemency for anyone convicted of a felony more than once. This legal distinction means that the court's approval is required for a substantial portion of the commutations. According to numbers provided by Newsom's office, the court would need to approve 382 of the commutations.

California Execution History Contested

California holds the distinction of having the highest number of convicted prisoners on death row in the United States. Despite this large population, the state has executed only one person in the last two decades. This history of inactivity has fueled ongoing debates about the viability and morality of the death penalty in the state. The current controversy surrounding Newsom's decision highlights the tension between executive power, judicial oversight, and public sentiment. The Daily Mail contacted Newsom's office for additional comment on the legal status of the commutations and the expected timeline for court approvals.