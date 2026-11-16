Trump Attacks Newsom for Commuting 548 Death Sentences in California

President Trump criticizes Governor Newsom's decision to commute 548 death sentences in California, citing grotesque crimes by inmates like Richard Allen Davis.

President Donald Trump has launched a fierce public condemnation of California Governor Gavin Newsom for commuting the death sentences of 548 inmates on California's death row. In a series of posts on Truth Social, the former President labeled Newsom as Gavin Newscum and argued that the crimes of several freed prisoners were far worse than the fictional character Hannibal Lecter. This political clash highlights the deep division over capital punishment in the state.

Trump's Rhetoric on Grotesque Crimes

The President described the inmates spared from execution as depraved murderers, suggesting their actions make fictional serial killers look respectable. He specifically pointed to the long legal process in the California Justice System that allowed these sentences to be challenged. Trump's online post ridiculed the Governor for sparing men involved in abductions, torture, and mass shootings that resulted in multiple fatalities. The attack serves as a direct challenge to Newsom's authority and judicial philosophy regarding capital punishment.

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Details of Notorious Inmate Cases

The commutation affects individuals convicted of some of the most horrifying crimes in American history. Richard Allen Davis, who abducted and murdered 12-year-old Polly Klaas in October 1993, is included on the list. Davis broke into a Petaluma home, threatened victims with a knife, and strangled Polly Klaas, a case that galvanized support for the Three Strikes law. Charles Ng, convicted of 11 murders alongside Leonard Lake in Calaveras County during the 1980s, is also spared. Ng's crimes involved kidnapping and torture at a remote compound. Randy Kraft, known as the Scorecard Killer, was convicted of 16 murders, with investigators linking him to up to 67 victims. Michael Gargiulo, the Hollywood Ripper, murdered two women and attempted to kill a third. Chester Turner, the Southside Slayer, was convicted of 14 murders in the Los Angeles area.

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Legal Impact of the Commutation

Governor Newsom's executive order changes the punishment for these 548 individuals without overturning their convictions. The inmates will remain in prison for life without the possibility of parole. This means they will not be released into society, but they will no longer face the threat of execution. The decision effectively ends the use of the death penalty in California, as the entire population of death row inmates is covered by the commutation. This legal move prevents any future executions by these prisoners regardless of subsequent appeals or legal changes.

Political Reactions and Next Steps

The reaction from the President indicates that this issue will remain a focal point of political debate. Trump's criticism frames the decision as a failure of the justice system and a danger to public safety. Supporters of the commutation view it as a necessary end to an inconsistent and flawed capital punishment system. Opponents argue that the severity of the crimes demands the ultimate punishment. The legal landscape in California has now shifted permanently, with life imprisonment without parole becoming the sole sentence for those previously on death row.