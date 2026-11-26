Donald Trump posted a late-night message attacking David Sanger, accusing the journalist of ignoring economic wins and only writing what he is told to do.

Donald Trump launched a fierce critique of New York Times journalist David Sanger on Thanksgiving morning, utilizing Truth Social to denounce the reporter's recent financial analysis. The president initiated the confrontation late on Wednesday night, posting an angry message at 12:47 a.m. that targeted Sanger for a story discussing the volatile relationship between the administration and the stock market.

Trump Challenges Market Analysis Report

The dispute originated from an article published by the New York Times on Wednesday, which was authored by David Sanger, a veteran national security correspondent for the publication. The piece examined how the stock market experienced a rally following Trump's intervention in the Nvidia scandal, an event that resulted in the return of Jensen Huang to his role. However, the article noted that these market gains were quickly erased within a few days, a narrative that Trump found unacceptable and worthy of immediate public rebuttal.

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President Lists Economic and Security Achievements

Rather than engaging in a direct debate over the specifics of the stock market movement, Trump shifted the focus to a list of accomplishments he claimed were omitted from Sanger's reporting. The president highlighted the implementation of the largest tax and regulatory cuts in history, arguing that these policies served as evidence of his administration's success. He also pointed to border security measures and described the event as a victory over Venezuela that was completed in a single day, contrasting his version of events with the journalist's market-focused narrative.

Allegations of Journalistic Bias and Control

Trump directed personal attacks against Sanger, referring to him as a mediocre reporter for the Failing New York Times. The president asserted that Sanger is an award-winning journalist who only writes stories dictated by his editors, rather than reporting independently. He also claimed credit for the destruction of Iran's navy and air force, describing it as the most successful naval blockade in history. Additionally, Trump stated that the murder rate has fallen to its lowest point in 126 years, using these statistics to further discredit the negative tone of the original article.

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Reaction to National Security Correspondent

The target of this late-night message is David Sanger, who has a long-standing reputation for covering national security and international affairs for the New York Times. By choosing to respond to Sanger specifically, Trump signaled a desire to counter the perceived negative framing of his economic policies and international actions. The incident underscores the continuing tension between the president and major media outlets regarding how his administration's performance is evaluated and reported to the public.

Impact on Media Relations and Public Discourse

This exchange highlights the ongoing friction between the Trump administration and established news organizations, particularly regarding financial and security news. The use of Truth Social as the platform for this rebuttal demonstrates a strategy of direct communication that bypasses traditional media filters. The incident serves as a reminder of how quickly digital platforms can amplify conflicts between political figures and journalists, shaping the public's understanding of current events in real time.