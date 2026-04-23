Trump Attacks Prince Harry Over Ukraine Speech

Donald Trump criticized Prince Harry after the Duke urged the US to honor its treaty obligations to Ukraine, questioning Harry's representation of the UK and inquiring about his family's well-being. Prince Harry delivered a passionate speech in Kyiv, emphasizing America's historical role in Ukraine's security.

Former US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Prince Harry following the Duke of Sussex's call for the United States to uphold its commitments in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine .

Trump's remarks came in response to a speech delivered by Prince Harry during a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he passionately urged American leadership to honor international treaty obligations and maintain its role in global security. The former president, addressing reporters, stated unequivocally that Prince Harry does not represent the views of the United Kingdom, asserting that he, Trump, likely speaks for the UK more effectively than the Duke himself.

He followed this assertion with a somewhat dismissive inquiry about the well-being of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, requesting that his regards be passed on to the Duchess. Prince Harry, during his address at the Kyiv Security Forum, emphasized that he was speaking not as a politician, but as a veteran who understands the realities of service and as a humanitarian concerned with the welfare of others.

He specifically highlighted the historical context of Ukraine relinquishing its nuclear arsenal with assurances from the United States regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Harry argued that the current moment demands American leadership, not as an act of charity, but as a fulfillment of the nation's enduring responsibility to global security and strategic stability.

This visit, his third to Ukraine since the commencement of the war in 2022, occurred shortly after a tour of Australia with Meghan Markle, with a brief transit stop in the United Kingdom en route to Kyiv. The timing of Harry’s visit is particularly noteworthy given the recent escalation of attacks, including Russian drone strikes on a railway yard in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in the tragic death of a train driver.

He was welcomed by Ramina Arseniy Yatsenyuk, the executive director of the Open Ukraine Foundation, the organization behind the Kyiv Security Forum. Upon arrival, Prince Harry expressed his satisfaction at returning to Ukraine, emphasizing his desire to raise global awareness about the challenges faced by the Ukrainian people and to show support for those working tirelessly in extremely difficult circumstances.

The current exchange unfolds against the backdrop of an upcoming state visit to the United States by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. President Trump has indicated that this visit has the potential to significantly improve relations between the US and the UK, which have been strained by disagreements over issues such as the Iran war.

The contrast between Prince Harry’s direct appeal to the US to fulfill its international obligations and Trump’s dismissive response underscores a broader tension regarding the role of the United States in global affairs and the interpretation of its commitments to allies. While Harry’s speech focused on the historical assurances given to Ukraine, Trump’s reaction appeared to prioritize a perceived national interest and a questioning of international obligations.

The situation is further complicated by the upcoming meeting between King Charles and Trump, raising questions about the future direction of the US-UK relationship and the potential for reconciliation on key policy issues. The Duke of Sussex’s advocacy for Ukraine, while appreciated by some, has clearly drawn the ire of the former president, who seems intent on asserting his own authority on matters of foreign policy and international relations.

The incident highlights the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict and the varying perspectives on how the international community should respond





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