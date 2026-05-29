Trump-Backed Freedom 250 Concert in Chaos as Multiple Artists Drop Out

Multiple performers, including Morris Day and The Commodores, have withdrawn from the Trump-affiliated Freedom 250 concert, citing political concerns and claims of being misled about the event's connection to Donald Trump.

The Donald Trump -affiliated Freedom 250 concert was thrown into chaos this week when multiple performers announced that they were dropping out of the show. The event, which claims to be non-partisan, was meant to celebrate the United States of America's 250th birthday.

It had announced a lineup that included artists such as Morris Day and the Time, Vanilla Ice, Martina McBride, Flo Rida, Milli Vanilli, funk legends The Commodores, Bret Michaels, and Young MC. However, almost immediately after the lineup was revealed, several artists publicly declared that they would not perform at the event, which is scheduled to be held at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Some artists claimed they were misled about Trump's connection to the concert. Morris Day took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he and his band would not be performing. He shared a graphic stating, 'Contrary to rumor, Morris Day & the Time will not be performing at the Great American State Fair,' adding, 'It's a no for me.

' The Commodores also released a statement on Instagram saying they would not be part of the concert. William King, a co-founding member of The Commodores, confirmed in a phone call to Rolling Stone that the group had withdrawn. King emphasized that their music has always been their voice and they choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party, supporting the betterment of all Americans.

Young MC joined the chorus of dissenters, posting on Facebook that he had informed his agents he would not perform. He claimed that the artists were never told about any political involvement with the event and described it as a bait-and-switch scheme. In an interview with Vibe, Young MC elaborated that he was told one thing about the event, but it turned out to be a Trump-backed affair, which he considered a bait-and-switch.

Despite the wave of cancellations, other artists remain committed to the concert. Vanilla Ice clarified that he was still on board for the show. The Freedom 250 event is also set to feature a UFC fight on the White House's South Lawn. The controversy comes amid Trump's efforts to celebrate America's 250th birthday, having signed an executive order in January 2025 creating the White House Task Force on Celebrating America's 250th Birthday, with himself as chair and Vice President J.D.

Vance as vice chair. The Daily Mail has reached out to the White House and representatives for Day, The Commodores, Young MC, and Milli Vanilli for comment. The situation highlights the political tensions surrounding the event and the reluctance of some artists to be associated with Trump





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