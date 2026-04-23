Trump Believes King Charles Can Mend US-UK Relationship

Former US President Donald Trump has stated his belief that King Charles III can help improve the strained relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. He praised the King ahead of his state visit and also commented on the performance of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Former US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism that King Charles III could play a significant role in strengthening the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, which has experienced some strain in recent times.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Trump lauded the King as a 'fantastic' and 'brave' man, anticipating a positive impact from the upcoming state visit to the US, which will also include Queen Camilla. He firmly believes the visit will be instrumental in mending fences, stating unequivocally that the King's presence is 'absolutely the answer'. Trump emphasized his long-standing personal relationship with King Charles, noting he has known him for years and holds him in high regard.

He characterized the King as a 'great man' who would undoubtedly contribute positively to the transatlantic alliance. Beyond his positive outlook on the royal visit, Trump also addressed his assessment of the current UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer. He suggested that Starmer's political standing could be improved through a shift in policy, specifically regarding immigration.

Trump believes that a more robust approach to immigration, coupled with increased oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, would allow Starmer to 'recover' politically. He was critical of the current immigration policies, stating they are not strong enough, and implied that without a change, Starmer's chances of success are limited. This commentary follows Trump's previous pronouncements on the matter, where he repeatedly urged the UK to increase its energy production from the North Sea.

The King and Queen's four-day visit to the US, commencing on Monday, is scheduled to include a meeting with Trump at the White House and an address by the King to the US Congress. The royal couple will then travel to New York, Virginia, and Bermuda before returning to the UK. The Foreign Office has highlighted that the visit coincides with the 250th anniversary of US independence, celebrating a long-standing partnership built on shared values and mutual interests.

Trump's comments also extended to a critical assessment of the UK's response to international conflicts, particularly concerning Iran. He expressed dissatisfaction with the level of support offered by Britain, stating he 'didn't need them at all but they should've been there'. He further clarified that his requests for support were, in part, 'more of a test' to gauge the UK's commitment.

Trump's rhetoric regarding Iran has been particularly strong, including a controversial statement earlier in the month warning of dire consequences if a deal wasn't reached, a remark that drew widespread condemnation. However, he defended his approach, claiming that his statements, regardless of their tone, are proving effective in pushing for a resolution. He also took aim at Lord Mandelson, describing his appointment as UK ambassador to the US as 'a really bad pick'.

The former President's views underscore a complex dynamic between the US and UK, characterized by both a desire for a strong alliance and pointed criticisms of current policies. The upcoming royal visit is seen by many as an opportunity to recalibrate the relationship and foster greater understanding between the two nations.

The visit is expected to be a significant diplomatic event, with the King's address to Congress being a key moment in showcasing the enduring ties between the US and the UK





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