Trump Blames Biden Era for Air Traffic Shutdown as FAA Grounds Flights

President Trump criticizes the outdated air traffic control system following the first nationwide flight grounding since 9/11, demanding $50 billion from Congress.

President Donald Trump publicly addressed the nationwide flight shutdown on Sunday, placing direct blame on the outdated infrastructure inherited from the previous administration. The statement came after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy faced intense scrutiny from CNN's Dana Bash regarding the administration's initial silence during the crisis. The Federal Aviation Administration had grounded all domestic flights around 4 pm on Friday due to a critical communications failure at air traffic control centers.

Trump Demands Immediate Infrastructure Funding

The President described the current air traffic management network as ridiculous and fifty years old, urging Congress to approve urgently needed funds to rebuild it efficiently. He claimed that with proper financing, the United States could quickly construct the best system in the world, contrasting sharply with the current fragmented approach. Trump argued that the Biden Administration set progress back by years and insisted that the work should be completed all at once rather than in drips and drabs.

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Duffy Defends Administration's Crisis Response

CNN Anchor Dana Bash challenged Secretary Duffy on why the White House remained silent while passengers faced uncertainty and potential fears of a cyber attack. Bash noted that Trump had only posted on social media about golf course renovations while the nation's skies were empty, questioning whether Americans deserved more direct leadership. Secretary Duffy explained that he and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin were flying when the outage began but landed and immediately proceeded to the White House.

Duffy stated that he and Mullin were in the Oval Office with the President, coordinating with the Director of National Intelligence, the NSA, CISA, and the FBI. He insisted that Trump was in constant contact and fully engaged with the situation, describing the response as a whole-of-government approach. Duffy claimed the President was aware of every development and had instructed his staff to prioritize the safety of the traveling public above all else.

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$50 Billion Request for System Modernization

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the catastrophic failure to a lack of congressional funding for a modernized air traffic control network. He called for approximately $50 billion to replace the aging technology that failed during the widespread disruption. Duffy emphasized that the current system is incredibly old and incapable of handling modern aviation demands without significant financial investment.

The Secretary noted that Trump had promised to provide any necessary resources from other departments to support the transportation ministry's efforts. He quoted the President as saying, you can pull them, indicating that personnel from various agencies would be redirected to fix the issue. Duffy framed this resource allocation as evidence of great leadership and a unified American effort to resolve the infrastructure crisis.

Historic Impact and Future Proceedings

This event marks the first nationwide flight grounding in the United States since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City. The chaos resulted in thousands of subsequent delays and significant disruption to travel across the country. Secretary Duffy was scheduled to appear on all five major Sunday public affairs television programs to maximize exposure for the administration's messaging.

The incident has intensified political pressure on Congress to approve the requested funding before future failures occur. While the immediate flights have resumed, the long-term solution depends entirely on legislative action and the deployment of federal resources. The administration continues to frame the outage as a symptom of decades of neglect rather than a sudden operational error.