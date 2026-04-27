Trump Blames Democrats for Radicalizing White House Shooting Suspect, Media Disputes Claim

Following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, President Trump accused Democrats of radicalizing the gunman through 'hate speech,' while media figures like Antonia Hylton of MS NOW argued that Trump's own rhetoric contributed to the violent political climate. The incident has sparked a debate over responsibility and the impact of political discourse.

President Trump responded to the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner by asserting that Democrats radicalized the gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, through 'hate speech.

' This followed an incident where Allen, 31, opened fire at the Washington Hilton during the annual gala attended by over 2,000 journalists and politicians. Investigations revealed Allen had authored a manifesto expressing a desire to target Trump's Cabinet members and had engaged with anti-Trump rhetoric online, including participation in a 'No Kings' protest. Trump alleged these protests were funded by Democrats and left-wing groups, drawing a parallel to past funding of extremist organizations.

He further argued that the internet contributes to radicalization and mental illness, placing blame on the far-left for spreading violent rhetoric. Conversely, MS NOW anchor Antonia Hylton placed responsibility on Trump himself, citing his past inflammatory statements and rhetoric against political opponents and the media. She questioned the sincerity of his calls for unity following the shooting, referencing his previous use of harsh language like 'vermin,' 'lunatics,' and 'terrorists' to describe his adversaries.

The interview with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell saw Trump vehemently denying allegations made in Allen's manifesto linking him to Jeffrey Epstein, claiming he was 'totally exonerated' and accusing his political opponents of involvement. He maintained that he is targeted due to his influence and success in turning the country around, referencing his policies in Iran and Venezuela. Trump also stated he has researched the term 'assassination' and that consequential presidents are often targets.

The suspect's manifesto detailed a desire to target members of the Trump administration, specifically referencing Trump's alleged ties to Epstein, accusing him of being a 'pedophile, rapist, and traitor.

' Trump dismissed these claims as 'crap from some sick person. ' The exchange between Trump and O'Donnell highlighted a stark contrast in perspectives regarding the causes and consequences of the shooting. While Trump pointed fingers at Democrats and the internet, Hylton and others argue that his own rhetoric played a significant role in fostering a climate of political violence.

The incident has reignited the debate over the responsibility of political leaders and media figures in shaping public discourse and the potential for their words to incite extremism. Trump's response also included praise for law enforcement and the media's 'responsible reporting,' a gesture that Hylton viewed with skepticism given his history of criticizing both. The shooting serves as a stark reminder of the increasingly polarized political landscape and the potential for violence in a society grappling with deep divisions





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Donald Trump White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Political Rhetoric Radicalization

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