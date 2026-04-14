Trump Blames UK for Global Oil Crisis, Calls for Increased Drilling and Attacks Wind Energy

Former US President Donald Trump has accused the UK of being responsible for the global oil crisis, criticizing its stance on North Sea oil and renewable energy sources. He called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to increase oil drilling and ban windmills, while also pointing fingers at the UK amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and a US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump , in a move that continues to raise eyebrows, has shifted blame for the ongoing global oil crisis , focusing his criticism on the United Kingdom . In a recent social media outburst, Trump accused the UK of being the cause of the energy crisis, specifically calling on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to aggressively pursue oil drilling, advocating for the motto 'drill baby drill' to revive Aberdeen and urging a ban on windmills. The ex-president's comments follow a series of dramatic events, including a US-led blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route for global oil supplies, initiated in response to escalating tensions with Iran. Tehran's subsequent blockage of this key waterway, following missile strikes, has significantly disrupted the global fuel supply, leading to shortages and a surge in prices worldwide. Despite the US's involvement and the resulting consequences, Trump is placing the blame squarely on Britain, describing the situation as a self-inflicted disaster, according to reports from the Daily Star.

In a characteristically direct message on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, “Europe is desperate for Energy, and yet the United Kingdom refuses to open North Sea Oil, one of the greatest fields in the World. Tragic!!! 'Aberdeen should be booming. Norway sells its North Sea Oil to the U.K. at double the price. They are making a fortune. U.K., which is better situated on the North Sea for purposes of energy than Norway, should, DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! It is absolutely crazy that they don’t… AND, NO MORE WINDMILLS! President DJT”. These remarks come at a time of increasing energy supply pressures across Europe, which are further aggravated by the ongoing instability in the Middle East. Trump's criticism of the UK has also intensified in recent weeks, likely stemming from Britain's refusal to align itself with Trump's proposed military actions. The combination of potential conflicts involving Iran, which threatens key oil transportation routes and sends shockwaves across global markets, is fueling concerns about potential fuel shortages and escalating prices throughout Europe.

The ex-president's comments specifically target the UK's long-standing debate concerning North Sea drilling. The UK, once a dominant force in offshore oil production, has increasingly moved towards investing in renewable energy sources, including extensive wind projects. Critics, including Trump, argue that this shift has rendered the country vulnerable at a time when fossil fuels remain indispensable to the global economy. Furthermore, he included a disparaging comment regarding wind energy, declaring, “NO MORE WINDMILLS!”, echoing his past criticism of renewable energy infrastructure, which he frequently portrays as inefficient and visually unappealing. The reference to Aberdeen, historically the core of Britain's oil industry, injects additional intensity into his commentary.

Once known as the “oil capital of Europe,” Aberdeen has encountered economic challenges due to the slowdown in investment in North Sea oil extraction. Trump also directs criticism toward Norway, suggesting the Scandinavian country is benefitting from Britain's unwillingness to increase drilling. Energy analysts highlight that Norway continues to be a major supplier of oil and gas to Europe, particularly during times of instability, and has, in fact, gained from the rise in prices. Trump’s pointed remarks and his actions in the Middle East suggest a complex interplay of geopolitical strategy, economic interests, and domestic political considerations. His confrontational approach underscores a larger debate surrounding energy security, climate change policies, and international relations. The former president’s stance highlights a potential divergence in energy policy between the US and the UK, with implications for European energy markets. His criticism further underscores the critical importance of energy independence and the challenges of balancing various energy strategies in a rapidly changing world





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