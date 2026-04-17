Trump Brands NATO 'Useless' as Strait of Hormuz Reopens, Fuels Alliance Exit Speculation

President Trump disparaged NATO as 'useless' just as the Strait of Hormuz reopened following a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. His critical remarks about the alliance, coupled with his handling of the Hormuz blockade and ongoing US-Iran peace talks, have fueled speculation about a potential US withdrawal from NATO.

Donald Trump has once again voiced strong criticism towards NATO , calling the alliance useless, just as the Strait of Hormuz has been declared completely open. Trump stated on his Truth Social platform that he received a call from NATO seeking to offer assistance following the resolution of the Strait of Hormuz situation.

He humorously recounted his response, suggesting that the 'useless' NATO should refrain from involvement as their primary interest appears to be securing oil for their vessels. This recent outburst from Trump, particularly his dissatisfaction with NATO's unwillingness to support his blockade of the crucial oil route, has intensified speculation about a potential US withdrawal from the defensive organization. Earlier on Friday, the Iranian regime officially announced the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, following a ten-day ceasefire established between Israel and Lebanon. Iran's Foreign Minister conveyed this news via social media, confirming that all commercial vessels are now authorized to traverse this critical chokepoint for oil transportation. The declaration marked the full restoration of passage after a shutdown lasting nearly a month. Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, stated in his social media post that in alignment with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining duration of the ceasefire, utilizing the coordinated route previously announced by the Ports and Maritime Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In the immediate aftermath of this announcement, crude oil prices experienced a significant decline, dropping by 10 percent within minutes to $82 per barrel. It is important to note that the Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery, handling approximately one-fifth of the world's total oil supply. Subsequently, President Trump clarified that the US naval blockade of the Strait would continue to be fully enforced until Iran reaches a comprehensive agreement to end the conflict. He reiterated on Truth Social that while the Strait of Hormuz is fully accessible for all commerce, the naval blockade specifically targeting Iran will remain in effect until their transaction is entirely concluded. Trump expressed optimism about the swift resolution of these matters, noting that most of the key points have already been negotiated. He celebrated this development as a significant stride towards peace with Iran, following the regime's declaration of the Strait of Hormuz being completely open, which was contingent upon Israel agreeing to a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Tehran-backed Hezbollah maintains a presence. Previously, Iran had stipulated that the full reopening of the Strait was conditional upon Israel ceasing hostilities in Lebanon. On Thursday, Trump had announced a ten-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, a development that followed a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Following the collapse of peace talks with Iran in Pakistan the previous weekend, President Trump had initiated a naval blockade of the Strait. Iran had effectively halted almost all commercial traffic through this critical passageway by deploying explosive suicide boats, drones, and mines since the commencement of the war. Reports from Axios indicate that negotiations between the United States and Iran have recently gained momentum, with Washington reportedly considering a proposal to release approximately $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Iran relinquishing its stockpile of enriched uranium. However, President Trump has denied that any monetary transaction would occur for Iran's uranium stockpile, stating unequivocally that no money would exchange hands in any capacity. Furthermore, the President clarified that the current peace agreement would not be linked to Lebanon in any way, but the USA would separately engage with Lebanon to address the Hezbollah situation appropriately. Trump declared that Israel would cease bombing Lebanon, stating, 'Enough is enough!!!' He had previously indicated that US and Iranian negotiators were likely to convene for a second round of talks over the weekend, ahead of the expiration of a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday. A source with knowledge of the mediation efforts confirmed that these discussions were scheduled to take place in Islamabad on Sunday. During a press briefing on Thursday, Trump also stated that Iran had agreed to hand over highly enriched uranium, which he claimed had been concealed following US airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities in the past year. US-Iran peace talks have seen progress, with Pakistan playing a mediating role in the negotiations. Trump referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the 'Strait of Iran' in his Truth Social post. While there has been no official confirmation from Iran regarding this specific concession during last week's talks with US officials, Trump did mention his willingness to extend the temporary ceasefire beyond the April 21 deadline if the peace negotiations continued to advance. A primary objective for the Trump administration remains ensuring that Iran cannot access its underground nuclear stockpiles, particularly the 450 kg of 60 percent enriched uranium





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