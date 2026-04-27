Trump Breaches Royal Protocol with Touch During King Charles's White House Visit

President Trump greeted King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House, but a seemingly affectionate touch by the President broke unwritten royal protocol. The visit also comes amid heightened security concerns following a recent incident.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the White House on Monday, an event marked by both traditional hospitality and a notable breach of royal protocol by the President.

The visit began with a formal reception on the South Lawn, where the couples exchanged greetings. While Trump offered a firm handshake to the King and Melania Trump kissed Queen Camilla on both cheeks, the subsequent interaction raised eyebrows. As they prepared to enter the White House for tea, Trump touched King Charles on the shoulder and arm, a gesture considered a breach of the unwritten rule against initiating physical contact with a royal.

Body language expert Judi James noted the touch appeared as a 'political gesture' and a display of 'special' friendship, contrasting with Trump's more reserved demeanor during previous encounters. Despite the protocol breach, King Charles appeared unfazed, reflecting a more relaxed attitude towards such conventions than his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. This is not the first instance of Trump deviating from established protocol when interacting with British monarchs.

During a 2018 state visit to the UK, he was observed turning his back on Queen Elizabeth and walking ahead of her during a military inspection. A similar tactile display occurred during a meeting with King Charles in London last year, where Trump grabbed the monarch above the elbow.

Following the initial greetings and photographs, the group proceeded inside for tea in the Green Room and a tour of the White House grounds, including the historic beehives and a tree planted by Queen Elizabeth in 1991. The visit is part of a busy schedule for the King and Queen, which includes a garden party at the British Ambassador's residence, a bilateral meeting likely in the Oval Office, a troop review, and a joint address to Congress – a tradition only previously undertaken by Queen Elizabeth in 1991.

The security surrounding the royal visit has been heightened following a security incident at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday evening, where a gunman briefly breached security. Despite these concerns, the White House is proceeding with the planned schedule, aiming to showcase a warm welcome for the King and Queen. The visit is seen as an important opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The initial interactions, while marked by a protocol breach, were largely perceived as genial, with Melania Trump's warm greetings contributing to a more relaxed atmosphere. The focus now shifts to the substantive discussions and ceremonial events planned for the remainder of the state visit, as both nations look to reaffirm their alliance and explore areas of mutual cooperation. The King and Queen's presence in Washington is a significant moment, carrying historical weight and symbolic importance for both countries





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