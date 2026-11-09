Trump Cabinet Shakeup After Midterms Iran Conflict Economic Fallout

President Donald Trump confirms impending Cabinet changes and defends his Iran war policies following significant Republican losses in the midterm elections. Key personnel moves include Stephen Miller replacing Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff.

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is preparing for significant changes within his Cabinet as he navigates the final two years of his presidency. This strategic restructuring follows the Republican Party's substantial defeat in the recent midterm elections, which resulted in Democrats capturing control of both the House and the Senate. The president confirmed these shifts during a wide-ranging interview with CBS 60 Minutes, where he also addressed his administration's stance on immigration, the economy, and the ongoing military conflict with Iran.

White House Staff Replacements and Loyalty

The most immediate personnel change occurred just hours after the interview was recorded, with Trump confirming that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles would leave her position. Wiles had submitted her resignation late on Thursday night, marking the first major shift in the West Wing's leadership structure. Trump has selected Stephen Miller, a longtime loyalist and one of the most influential figures in the administration regarding immigration policy, to replace Wiles. This appointment signals a continued emphasis on strict border enforcement and restrictive immigration measures despite the political headwinds.

Also read Trump Midterms Loss Signals Iran War Policy Shift

While the departure of Wiles has been formalized, Trump hinted that the administrative shakeup would likely extend beyond the White House chief of staff role. When asked by correspondent Ross Douthat whether he expected to fire any other officials following the election losses, Trump replied with a definitive affirmative. He stated that while he loves his Cabinet and believes they are good, he would be making a few more changes, though he declined to name those who might be affected at that moment. This admission suggests that other senior officials may face scrutiny as the administration adjusts to a Democratic-controlled Congress.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Under Scrutiny

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has come under intense scrutiny regarding his future in the administration, despite public expressions of support from the president. CBS reported that Trump had privately asked his advisers whether Hegseth should remain in his position, indicating internal doubts about the Pentagon chief's tenure. However, during the interview, Trump publicly expressed strong confidence in Hegseth, defending him against calls for impeachment that he characterized as very unfair. The president cited recent military actions in Venezuela and Iran as evidence of his administration's success, claiming that the United States had engaged in two wars and won both.

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Hegseth's potential removal or retention is closely tied to the broader political fallout from the midterm elections. The Republican Party suffered a devastating defeat, losing control of both chambers of Congress, which significantly weakens the executive branch's legislative power. Democrats captured more than forty House seats and at least seven Senate seats, with some contests still unresolved. This shift in power dynamics places additional pressure on Cabinet members who have been central to the administration's most controversial policies, including the military engagements Hegseth oversees.

Electoral Defeat and Voter Sentiment Analysis

Trump openly acknowledged that voters were unhappy with his handling of the conflict with Iran and the subsequent surge in gasoline prices. He admitted that the unpopularity of the war and its economic impact contributed to the Republican struggles at the ballot box. Despite this concession, the president argued that his own absence from the ballot was a major factor in the party's poor performance. He suggested that many Republican voters simply did not vote, or were dissatisfied with specific candidates, rather than turning away from his policies entirely. This analysis reflects a persistent narrative from the White House that attributes electoral losses to low turnout rather than broad policy rejection.

The president also conceded that his administration had failed to effectively communicate the benefits of his economic policies to the American public. He described this communication failure as bad messaging, potentially attributed to himself, despite his frequent commentary on the subject. Trump insisted that the economy was performing exceptionally well and predicted that voters would begin feeling the benefits within months as new factories and manufacturing investments came online. This defense attempts to separate long-term economic indicators from the immediate political consequences of recent elections and policy decisions.

Immigration Policy Shifts and Future Succession

In a striking admission, Trump suggested that his administration may have gone too far in deporting undocumented immigrants, acknowledging that many people find the current enforcement levels too tough. This comment indicates a potential pivot in immigration strategy as the administration seeks to balance its base with broader public sentiment. The president also discussed his plans to issue a large number of presidential pardons before leaving office, highlighting his use of executive power in the final phase of his term. These pardons are expected to be a significant component of his post-presidency legacy and political strategy.

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Regarding the future of the Republican Party, Trump hinted at potential successors to his movement, though he stopped short of officially endorsing any specific candidate. Vice President JD Vance is considered a leading contender for the 2028 nomination, and Trump noted that he agreed with Vance that the Iran conflict contributed to the recent electoral losses. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also singled out for praise, with Trump describing him as great in the context of potential leadership transitions. These comments outline the early dynamics of succession within the party as it grapples with the aftermath of its midterm defeat and the administration's ongoing geopolitical engagements.