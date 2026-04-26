Trump Cancels Iran Peace Talks After Perceived Snub

Former President Trump halted planned peace negotiations with Iran after Tehran appeared to dismiss his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The move comes amid escalating regional tensions and uncertainty over the future of diplomatic efforts.

Former President Donald Trump abruptly halted planned peace negotiations with Iran after perceiving a deliberate dismissal of his designated envoys. The White House had initially announced that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would travel to Pakistan for direct discussions, expressing optimism for positive outcomes.

However, a day marked by conflicting reports and a clear indication of the significant divide between the parties, Tehran asserted that no meeting had been officially confirmed. Instead, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in Islamabad on Friday and met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, engaged in discussions with Pakistani officials regarding potential pathways to end the ongoing conflict, outlining Iran’s perspectives and concerns.

The Iranian delegation departed Pakistan concurrently with Witkoff and Kushner’s preparations for departure from Washington, leading President Trump to recall them at the last moment. Trump, speaking to Fox News, stated his decision, explaining, 'I said, 'Nope, you're not making an 18–hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us any time they want, but you're not making any more 18–hour flights to sit around talking about nothing'.

' He further elaborated on Truth Social, declaring the cancellation of the trip to Islamabad, citing wasted time and effort, and expressing skepticism about the internal coherence of Iranian leadership. He emphasized, 'Too much time wasted on travelling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their 'leadership'. Nobody knows who is in charge, including them.

Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!

' White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had previously indicated some perceived progress from the Iranian side in recent days, though she refrained from providing specific details. She also mentioned that Vice President JD Vance, who led the initial round of negotiations, would remain on standby for potential deployment to Pakistan should a breakthrough occur, stating his willingness to travel if deemed a productive use of his time.

Simultaneously, Foreign Minister Araghchi characterized his visit to Pakistan as 'very fruitful' on X, stating he had conveyed Iran’s stance on establishing a sustainable framework for resolving the conflict. However, he expressed reservations about the sincerity of the US commitment to diplomatic solutions, noting he 'yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy'.

The situation is further complicated by Iran’s warnings regarding potential retaliation for the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, threatening a response from Iranian armed forces if the 'siege, banditry and piracy at sea' persists. While President Trump recently extended a ceasefire with Iran for an indefinite period, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth affirmed the US military’s readiness, stating they were 'locked and loaded' on Iranian infrastructure.

Adding to the internal pressures, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged citizens to conserve electricity, citing deliberate attacks on the nation’s infrastructure, suggesting a reduction in energy consumption as a necessary measure. He questioned, 'The enemies are destroying our infrastructure,' he said.

'Instead of ten lights, two lights should be turned on at home – what is wrong with that? ' The broader regional context remains volatile, with continued clashes in southern Lebanon. At least four individuals were killed in the Nabatieh district as Israel continued operations despite a three-week extension of a ceasefire.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed the casualties were Hezbollah members traveling in a vehicle carrying weapons, asserting they posed a threat to IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. This incident underscores the fragility of the ceasefire and the ongoing tensions in the region. The cancellation of the US-Iran talks, coupled with these escalating regional conflicts, casts a shadow over prospects for a peaceful resolution.

The Trump administration’s stance, characterized by a position of strength and a demand for Iran to initiate contact, suggests a reluctance to engage in further negotiations without a clear indication of Iranian willingness to compromise. The situation is further complicated by the internal political dynamics within both countries, as well as the involvement of regional actors like Pakistan, who are attempting to mediate and de-escalate tensions.

The future of the peace process remains uncertain, dependent on a shift in either side’s approach or a significant change in the regional landscape. The recall of the envoys signals a hardening of the US position and a potential return to a more confrontational strategy, while Iran’s continued warnings and military preparations suggest a willingness to defend its interests by any means necessary





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Iran Peace Negotiations Middle East Jared Kushner

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US special envoy to travel to Pakistan for Iran peace talks, White House saysUS special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will head to Pakistan for further talks with Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says.

Read more »

Trump to raise ‘everything’ with King, including Iran war that has hit relationsThe president has threatened to impose a “big tariff” on Britain unless it drops the 2% levy on the revenues of several major US tech companies.

Read more »

Trump Cancels Kushner and Witkoff's Pakistan Trip Amidst Iran NegotiationsPresident Trump cancelled a planned trip by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Pakistan, stating the US holds a strong position in negotiations with Iran and direct talks are unnecessary. The move comes after initial plans for US envoys to hear Iran's proposals and potentially reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran maintains it has no plans for direct talks with the US and focuses on bilateral relations.

Read more »

Donald Trump cancels US envoys' trip to Iran peace talksDonald Trump cancels sending US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Iran was peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Read more »

Trump's Falklands threat shows he's panicking over IranIn a leaked memo, the US appears to consider punishing allies who have refused to join the war in Iran - including by challenging the UK over its sovereignty of the Falklands

Read more »

Trump Cancels Iran Peace Talks at Last Minute: 'We Have All the Cards'Trump canceled a planned high-level U.S. mission to Pakistan for the second time in a week.

Read more »