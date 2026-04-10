Trump Claims Ignorance of Melania's Epstein Denial Speech

Donald Trump stated he was unaware of Melania Trump's White House address denying any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and that Epstein introduced her to her husband. The First Lady delivered an unprecedented speech denying any links to the late convicted sex offender, leading to controversy and a response from Epstein's survivors.

Donald Trump has claimed he had no prior knowledge of Melania Trump 's surprise White House address in which she stated she 'never had a relationship' with Jeffrey Epstein and that he did not introduce her to her husband. The President stated to US outlet MS Now that he 'didn't know anything about' the First Lady's statement until she appeared on camera and the statement was broadcast live on US networks.

Trump further added that 'she didn't know' Epstein and then ended the phone call with the reporter. This statement follows Melania's unprecedented address from the White House, where she denied any relationship with Epstein and refuted claims of him introducing her to her husband. The First Lady specifically addressed allegations of fake images circulating that suggested a relationship with the deceased, convicted pedophile, stating on Thursday evening: 'I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump.' Her address also included a call for a congressional hearing for survivors of Epstein's actions. \Reports suggest that there was internal division within the First Lady's team regarding the decision to proceed with the address, according to CNN White House correspondent Kristen Holmes. Holmes wrote that some White House officials were surprised by the timing, speculating that Melania was attempting to preemptively address the issue. One official indicated disagreements within Melania Trump's inner circle regarding the address, particularly as the story had lessened in media attention. Despite this, the First Lady reportedly felt compelled to make a firm denial due to persistent online discussions linking her to Epstein. In her speech, Melania Trump emphatically denied any knowledge or involvement in Epstein's alleged abuse of victims, asserting that she never participated in any capacity, including not being on Epstein’s plane or visiting his private island. She condemned the alleged links as defaming her reputation, stating that she and her attorneys had successfully combatted these 'unfound and baseless lies' and would continue to protect her reputation. She mentioned her first encounter with Epstein in 2000, at an event attended with Donald Trump, and denied knowing Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate. She described a 2002 email exchange between herself and Maxwell as 'casual correspondence'.\Following the address, a joint statement was released on behalf of Epstein's survivors, accusing Melania Trump of shifting the responsibility for justice onto them. The statement praised the survivors' courage in coming forward and filing reports, while criticizing the demand for further action as a deflection of responsibility. The statement further accused Melania Trump of diverting attention from the failures of those in power, including the Department of Justice, law enforcement, and the Trump Administration. The survivors’ statement criticized that these entities had not fully complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act and had endangered the lives of survivors by shielding enablers. They underscored that survivors had fulfilled their duty and called for those in power to do the same. The First Lady's speech has also led to calls for her to testify before Congress, should she wish to clarify her connections to Epstein. This situation highlights ongoing questions and scrutiny surrounding the Trump family's alleged associations with Epstein, as well as the sensitivity around the allegations of abuse and cover-ups





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