President Donald Trump asserts Vladimir Putin stated the Ukraine war would not have occurred if he were in office, following a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen and a Russian missile strike on Polish territory.

President Donald Trump reported on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin informed him the war in Ukraine would never have happened if Trump had been the American president at the time the conflict began. Trump shared this assertion while briefing reporters at the White House, stating he had directly asked Putin if the invasion would have occurred under his leadership and received a definitive negative response. This revelation came as Trump concluded a four-day diplomatic tour of Asia, which included a historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin in Shenzhen, China.

Putin Claims and Diplomatic Context

The president claimed that Putin conveyed this view just the night before their discussions, emphasizing that the prolonged conflict stems from the immense personal hatred between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump argued that this deep-seated animosity has made resolving the war extremely difficult, noting that the hostilities accelerated after he left office and Joe Biden assumed the presidency. During the White House briefing, Trump detailed how he sought to clarify the motivations behind the ongoing hostilities and the personal dynamics driving Russian military actions against Kyiv.

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Russian Aggression and Polish Incursion

These diplomatic comments followed a series of escalating tensions, including Trump's remarks to Fox News aboard Air Force One, where he downplayed Russian aggression by suggesting that drones landing in Poland were accidental. However, Russian projectiles subsequently entered Polish territory on Friday morning, prompting a sharp rebuke from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who labeled the incident an intentional provocation. NATO warplanes were scrambled to intercept two Kh-101 cruise missiles and a jet-powered suicide drone that breached Polish airspace, marking a dangerous escalation in the region.

Impact on Polish Territory and NATO Response

The incursion resulted in three distinct impact sites within Poland, with one rocket exploding approximately 47 miles from a base housing 300 British soldiers operating with the Coalition of the Willing. A second strike hit Rudnik na Sadem, located just 22 miles from the military base, while a third impact occurred in Molodycz, roughly 50 miles away. Polish officials confirmed that the attacks involved a mix of missiles and drones, with a Kh-101 missile identified at Nowy Lipowiec, but no casualties were reported in the Polish provinces of Lublin and Podkarpackiego.

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Putin's Vengeance and Strategic Outcomes

Following the trilateral talks, Vladimir Putin launched a verbal offensive, vowing severe retaliation against Kyiv for Ukrainian strikes on the Kerch Bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea. Putin declared that his response would be far more painful than the damage inflicted on the bridge and explicitly ruled out any ceasefires that would protect energy infrastructure or the Black Sea. The summit concluded with a Declaration toward Peace that emphasized nuclear war cannot be won, yet notably omitted any reference to the ongoing war in Ukraine, signaling a disconnect between diplomatic rhetoric and active hostilities.

Regional Fallout and Allied Solidarity

The incursion into Polish airspace drew condemnation from global leaders, including UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who described the event as utterly unacceptable, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who cited it as a grave violation of alliance territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the broader Russian air attack on his country as one of the largest since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, reporting at least eight deaths and nearly 30 injuries. The incident has intensified scrutiny on US foreign policy positions and highlighted the fragile security environment in Eastern Europe as allied forces continue to support Ukraine.