Trump Claims Ukraine Will Change Shape Amid Trilateral Summit Talks

US President Donald Trump asserts Ukraine will emerge in a different shape after peace talks, as leaders prepare for a historic APEC summit in Shenzhen involving Russia and China.

US President Donald Trump declared that Ukraine will emerge in a different shape following the conclusion of its conflict with Russia, citing his personal influence as the primary driver for an imminent resolution. The statement was made during a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, ahead of planned diplomatic engagements with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump Defends Relations With Putin Over Zelensky

Trump defended his approach to the conflict by asserting that Kyiv showed 'great disrespect' to Moscow during early negotiations, despite the invasion of Ukrainian territory. When correspondent Ross Douthat asked if the hatred between President Putin and President Zelensky was more understandable coming from the invaded nation, the US President acknowledged the validity of that perspective while maintaining his stance.

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He insisted that the war is going to end soon solely because of his intervention, though he declined to identify which leader he trusts more. 'I'd rather not say, but I get along with both,' Trump told the correspondent, emphasizing that he does not believe the Kremlin is stringing him along.

Historic Trilateral Meeting In Shenzhen

The proposed summit involves a meeting between the three leaders on the sidelines of the APEC summit , which is scheduled for November 18-19 in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen . Beijing has confirmed through Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning that it is in communication with relevant parties regarding this historic gathering of heads of state.

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Trump indicated to reporters that he would discuss ending the war in Iran and denuclearization during his travels, in addition to the Ukraine conflict. The potential meeting is described by experts as a significant diplomatic event, with Russia seeking to leverage the occasion to align the US and China closer to Moscow's positions.

Experts Question Substantive Diplomatic Outcomes

Sun Yun, director of the China programme at the Stimson Centre , noted that while the meeting will likely occur, the format and content remain uncertain. She observed that China prioritizes the diplomatic image without incurring significant costs, describing the Chinese strategy as carefully choreographed to avoid substantive concessions on Ukraine or Iran.

Danny Russel, a former senior State Department official, pointed out that President Putin has the most to gain from a trilateral summit, viewing it as a potential diplomatic coup. He suggested that while Trump desires the meeting due to his affinity for authoritarian leaders, his advisers have cautioned against discussing Ukraine directly during the engagement.

Craig Singleton of the Foundation for Defence of Democracies warned that such photo opportunities yield diminishing diplomatic returns. He argued that while the spectacle may be historic, it is unlikely to produce consequential outcomes beyond allowing President Putin to be photographed alongside the US and Chinese leaders.

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Ongoing Military Strikes In Both Nations

Amidst these diplomatic maneuvers, military hostilities continue to escalate on the ground. Russian armed forces struck three power substations across Ukraine overnight on Monday, targeting critical infrastructure. Moscow also reported hitting a cargo ship in the Black Sea , claiming the vessel was providing arms to Ukrainian forces.

Conversely, Ukraine conducted a drone attack on the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad region, setting it on fire. Governor Alexander Drozdenko stated that the fire was contained but confirmed that one woman was killed by falling drone debris during the incident.